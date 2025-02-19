RIP Rick Butler

Drummer Rick Butler van The Jam is gisteren na een korte ziekte overleden. The Jam wordt natuurlijk vooral geassocieerd met Paul Weller, maar Butler en basgitarist Bruce Foxton droegen meer bij aan het geluid van de band dan de meeste mensen denken. Butler schreef deze vroege single (1978) van The Jam, die het tot de 27ste plaats op de Britse hitlijst schopte.

Don’t believe in everything you see or hear

Read about the things that happen throughout the worldThe neighbours talk day in day out about the goings onThey tell us what they want – they don’t give an inch

Look at the pictures taken by the cameras they cannot lie

The truth is in what you see – not what you read

Little men tapping things out – points of view

Remember their views are not the gospel truth

Don’t believe it all

Find out for yourself

Check before you spread

News of the world

News of the world

Never doubt

Never ask

Never moan

Never search

Never find

Never know

News of the world

Each morning our key to the world comes through the door

More than often its just a comic, not much more

Don’t take it too serious – not many do

Read between the lines and you’ll find the truth