RIP Rick Butler

Drummer Rick Butler van The Jam is gisteren na een korte ziekte overleden. The Jam wordt natuurlijk vooral geassocieerd met Paul Weller, maar Butler en basgitarist Bruce Foxton droegen meer bij aan het geluid van de band dan de meeste mensen denken. Butler schreef deze vroege single (1978) van The Jam, die het tot de 27ste plaats op de Britse hitlijst schopte.
Power, Pop!
Don’t believe in everything you see or hear
The neighbours talk day in day out about the goings on
They tell us what they want – they don’t give an inch
Look at the pictures taken by the cameras they cannot lie
The truth is in what you see – not what you read
Little men tapping things out – points of view
Remember their views are not the gospel truth
Don’t believe it all
Find out for yourself
Check before you spread
News of the world
News of the world
Never doubt
Never ask
Never moan
Never search
Never find
Never know
News of the world
Each morning our key to the world comes through the door
More than often its just a comic, not much more
Don’t take it too serious – not many do
Read between the lines and you’ll find the truth