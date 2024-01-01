Jools Holland’s Hootenanny presenteerde deze Nieuwjaarsnacht hoofdzakelijk gevestigde namen. Nieuw was de zeventienjarige Muireann Bradley uit Donegal, die met enkel eigen gitaarspel blues zingt. Een verrassing dus. Hierbij Mississippi John Hurt’s Richland woman blues. Onder anderen Maria Muldaur, Rory Block en Bonnie Raitt zijn haar met dit nummer voorgegaan.

Gimme red lipstick and a bright purple rouge

A shingle bob and a shot of good booze

Now hurry home, sweet baby, you come blow your horn

If you come too late, your mama will be gone

Come along young man, everything settin’ right

My husband’s goin’ away till next Saturday night

Now hurry home, sweet baby, you come blow your horn

If you come too late, your mama will be gone

Well, I’m raring to go, pink toes on my feet

My mind is sittin’ right for a Tin Lizzie seat

Now hurry home, sweet baby, come blow your horn

You come too late, your mama will be gone

Well, the skirts cut high, the dresses cut low

But you call me a sport, just watch me go

Now hurry home, sweet baby, come blow your horn

You come too late, your mama will be gone

Red rooster said, “Cockle doodle do do”

The rich woman said, “Any dude will do”

Now hurry home, sweet baby, you come blow your horn

You come too late, your mama will be gone