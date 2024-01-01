Jools Holland’s Hootenanny presenteerde deze Nieuwjaarsnacht hoofdzakelijk gevestigde namen. Nieuw was de zeventienjarige Muireann Bradley uit Donegal, die met enkel eigen gitaarspel blues zingt. Een verrassing dus. Hierbij Mississippi John Hurt’s Richland woman blues. Onder anderen Maria Muldaur, Rory Block en Bonnie Raitt zijn haar met dit nummer voorgegaan.
Gimme red lipstick and a bright purple rouge
A shingle bob and a shot of good booze
Now hurry home, sweet baby, you come blow your horn
If you come too late, your mama will be gone
Come along young man, everything settin’ right
My husband’s goin’ away till next Saturday night
Now hurry home, sweet baby, you come blow your horn
If you come too late, your mama will be gone
Well, I’m raring to go, pink toes on my feet
My mind is sittin’ right for a Tin Lizzie seat
Now hurry home, sweet baby, come blow your horn
You come too late, your mama will be gone
Well, the skirts cut high, the dresses cut low
But you call me a sport, just watch me go
Now hurry home, sweet baby, come blow your horn
You come too late, your mama will be gone
Red rooster said, “Cockle doodle do do”
The rich woman said, “Any dude will do”
Now hurry home, sweet baby, you come blow your horn
You come too late, your mama will be gone