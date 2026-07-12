Postpunkklassieker du jour: Dancing Barefoot

Dancing Barefoot is Patti Smith’s ode aan zowel religieuze als seksuele extase, twee zaken die volgens Patti nogal wat raakvlakken hebben: “I think sex is one of the five highest sensations one can experience. A very high orgasm is a way of communion with our creator”.

De song is opgedragen aan Jeanne Hébuterne, een Franse schilderes die getrouwd was met de Italiaanse dichter en beeldhouwer Amedeo Modigliani. Modigliani mag dan een groot kunstenaar zijn geweest, hij was óók een jaloerse klootzak die zijn handen niet thuis kon houden en Hétuberne regelmatig mishandelde. Modigliani overleed in januari 1920 aan tuberculose. Twee dagen later pleegde de hoogzwangere Hétuberne zelfmoord. Ze werd maar 21 jaar oud.

She is benediction She is addicted to thee She is the root connection She is connecting with he

Here I go and I don′t know why I fell so ceaselessly Could it be he’s taking over me

I′m dancing barefoot Heading for a spin Some strange music draws me in Makes me come on like some heroine

She is sublimation She is the essence of thee She is concentrating on he Chosen by she

Here I go and I don’t know why I spin so ceaselessly Could it be he’s taking over me

I′m dancing barefoot Heading for a spin Some strange music draws me in Makes me come on like some heroine

She is re-creation She, intoxicated by Thee She has the slow sensation that He is levitating with she

Here I go and I don′t know why I spin so ceaselessly Till I lose my sense of gravity

I’m dancing barefoot Heading for a spin Some strange music draws me in Makes me come on like some heroine

Oh God, I fell for You

The plot of our life sweats in the dark like a face The mystery of childbirth, of childhood itself Grave visitations What is it that calls to us?

Why must we pray screaming? Why must not death be redefined? We shut our eyes, we stretch out our arms And whirl on a pane of glass

An afixiation, a fix on anything The line of life, the limb of a tree The hands of he and the promise that she Is blessed among women