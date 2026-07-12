Postpunkklassieker du jour: Dancing Barefoot

Dancing Barefoot is Patti Smith’s ode aan zowel religieuze als seksuele extase, twee zaken die volgens Patti nogal wat raakvlakken hebben: “I think sex is one of the five highest sensations one can experience. A very high orgasm is a way of communion with our creator”.
De song is opgedragen aan Jeanne Hébuterne, een Franse schilderes die getrouwd was met de Italiaanse dichter en beeldhouwer Amedeo Modigliani. Modigliani mag dan een groot kunstenaar zijn geweest, hij was óók een jaloerse klootzak die zijn handen niet thuis kon houden en Hétuberne regelmatig mishandelde. Modigliani overleed in januari 1920 aan tuberculose. Twee dagen later pleegde de hoogzwangere Hétuberne zelfmoord. Ze werd maar 21 jaar oud.
She is benediction
She is addicted to thee
She is the root connection
She is connecting with he
Here I go and I don′t know why
I fell so ceaselessly
Could it be he’s taking over me
I′m dancing barefoot
Heading for a spin
Some strange music draws me in
Makes me come on like some heroine
She is sublimation
She is the essence of thee
She is concentrating on he
Chosen by she
Here I go and I don’t know why
I spin so ceaselessly
Could it be he’s taking over me
I′m dancing barefoot
Heading for a spin
Some strange music draws me in
Makes me come on like some heroine
She is re-creation
She, intoxicated by Thee
She has the slow sensation that
He is levitating with she
Here I go and I don′t know why
I spin so ceaselessly
Till I lose my sense of gravity
I’m dancing barefoot
Heading for a spin
Some strange music draws me in
Makes me come on like some heroine
Oh God, I fell for You
The plot of our life sweats in the dark like a face
The mystery of childbirth, of childhood itself
Grave visitations
What is it that calls to us?
Why must we pray screaming?
Why must not death be redefined?
We shut our eyes, we stretch out our arms
And whirl on a pane of glass
An afixiation, a fix on anything
The line of life, the limb of a tree
The hands of he and the promise that she
Is blessed among women
Oh God, I fell for You
Oh God, I fell for You
Oh God, I fell for You
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author (The photographer died most probabely 70 years ago) – Galerie André Roussard, Montmartre [1]item provenance: [2]image: [3], Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4307875