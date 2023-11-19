Reliklassieker du jour: Black Bush

Calvinistische doempredikers zijn fascinerende types, ook – of misschien juist omdat – hun opvattingen zo ver af staan van de mijne. David Eugene Edwards behoort tot de allerbesten, ook al is hij geen predikant, maar muzikant. Met Edwards ben je bij een bijeenkomst in een klein kerkje ergens in het Diepe Zuiden, waar tijdens een opwekkingsbijeenkomst de aanwezigen vervuld worden met de Vreeze des Heeren: O my brothers/These are the dust bowl days/Just take a gander round ya/Everything in a wicked haze.
I can sense it all around me
There’s somethin’ in this room
It ain’t magic nor no witchcraft
No bitch on no broom
Look see his bones are gone
He done left the grave
The grip of death it could not hold him down no
It’s for him that I rave
My knees was made for kneelin’
An that’s just what they’ll do
One of these days little girl
I’ll go kneel down and pray for you
Look see his bones are gone
He’s done all my dyin’
Sometimes hope’s so strong in me girl
I commence to cryin’
O my brothers
These are the great dust bowl days
Just take a gander round ya
Everything in a wicked haze
“the wind blows like the devil when it blows
An a boy grows up an like the wind he goes”
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Anders Jensen-Urstad – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=278719