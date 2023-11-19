Reliklassieker du jour: Black Bush

Calvinistische doempredikers zijn fascinerende types, ook – of misschien juist omdat – hun opvattingen zo ver af staan van de mijne. David Eugene Edwards behoort tot de allerbesten, ook al is hij geen predikant, maar muzikant. Met Edwards ben je bij een bijeenkomst in een klein kerkje ergens in het Diepe Zuiden, waar tijdens een opwekkingsbijeenkomst de aanwezigen vervuld worden met de Vreeze des Heeren: O my brothers/These are the dust bowl days/Just take a gander round ya/Everything in a wicked haze.

I can sense it all around me

There’s somethin’ in this room

It ain’t magic nor no witchcraft

No bitch on no broom

Look see his bones are gone

He done left the grave

The grip of death it could not hold him down no

It’s for him that I rave

My knees was made for kneelin’

An that’s just what they’ll do

One of these days little girl

I’ll go kneel down and pray for you

Look see his bones are gone

He’s done all my dyin’

Sometimes hope’s so strong in me girl

I commence to cryin’

O my brothers

These are the great dust bowl days

Just take a gander round ya

Everything in a wicked haze

“the wind blows like the devil when it blows

An a boy grows up an like the wind he goes”

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Anders Jensen-Urstad – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=278719