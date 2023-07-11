Reizen met lichte bagage

Donovan, 1974. Ja, de jaren zeventig (zeker de eerste helft) was pas echt de tijd van lang haar.

Hij roept John Sebastian en Dave Bromberg het podium op om een wijsje uit te voeren waarvan hij niet weet van wie het is. Zegt hij. Geloven we dat?

Got no bags and baggage to slow me down,

I’m travellin’ so fast my feet ain’t touchin’ the ground,

Travellin’ light, travellin’ light,

I just can’t wait to be with my baby tonight.

No comb and no toothbrush, I’ve got nothing to haul

I’m carryin’ only

A pocketful of dreams, a heart full of love

And they weigh nothin’ at all.

Soon I’m gonna see that love look in her eyes,

I’m a hoot and a holler away from paradise,

Travellin’ light, travellin’ light,

Well, I just can’t wait to be with my baby tonight.

Well, I just can’t wait to be with my baby tonight.

No comb and no toothbrush, I’ve got nothing to haul

I’m carryin’ only

A pocketful of dreams, a heart full of love

And they weigh nothin’ at all.

Soon I’m gonna see that love look in her eyes,

I’m a hoot and a holler away from paradise,

Travellin’ light, travellin’ light,

Well, I just can’t wait to be with my baby tonight.

Mmmmmm…

Kom op, Donovan, je wist donders goed van wie dit eigenlijk is..,



Cliff Richard, 1959

Maar ontroerend hoor, Donovan, John B. en Dave B. een nummer van CLiff Richard van soul te horen voorzien…

