Reconstructie Alternatieve Top-2000: nrs. 1939-1921

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1939. Danse Caribe – Andrew Bird
1938. Old People – John Hiatt


1937. Red tail hawk – David Olney
1936. Diggy Liggy Lo – Doug & Rusty Kershaw


1935. Hold on – Tom Waits
1934. Easy’s getting harder every day – Iris DeMent


1933. Tenderly – Chet Baker
1932. The weight – Aretha Franklin
1931. Tirinini tsitiski – Lisa Dwons (hiervan is geen filmpje daarom:)


1930. Los niños del parque – Liaisons Dangereuses


1929. Cheers! – Henry Mancini Orchestra
1928. Polka dots and moonbeams – Wes Montgomery


1927. The sky is crying – ELmore James
1926. Chovendo na roseira – Elis Regina & Antônio Carlos Jobim


1925. Tiptoe on the highest hill – Twink
1924. Private sorrow – Pretty Things


1923. I’m lost without you – Marlon Williams
1922. Paisagem dajanela – Lô Borges


1921. In a sentimental mood – Duke Ellington & John Coltrane

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ron Baker (https://www.flickr.com/photos/kingsnake) – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20335758

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)