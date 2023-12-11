Reconstructie Alternatieve Top-2000: nrs. 1900-1881

1900. Ostia – Coil
1899. Six feet of chain – Lee Hazlewood
1898. Relax – Frankie Goes To Hollywood
1897. Nazi punks fuck off – Dead Kennedys
1896. Soul of the man – Fontella Bass
1895. Lujon – Henry Mancini Orchestra
1894. Red Cross – Charlie Parker
1893. Baby what you want me to do – Fontella Bass & Bobby McClure
1892. Song to the Siren – This Mortal Coil
1891. Very friendly – Throbbing Gristle
1890. 26-2 – John Coltrane
1889. La poupée qui fait non – Cristina
1888. Here I come _ Barrington Levy
1887. Get up while you can (live) – Atari Teenage Riot
1886. Zobi la mouche – Les Négresses Vertes
1885. E=MC2 – Big Audio Dynamite
1884. Tom Cat – Muddy Waters
1883. Solun Chaagai Sovet Churtum – Yat-Kha
1882. Hate it when you leave – Keith RIchards
1881. Orpheus – David Sylvian
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Thesupermat – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74368715