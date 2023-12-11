Reconstructie Alternatieve Top-2000: nrs. 1900-1881

1900. Ostia – Coil



1899. Six feet of chain – Lee Hazlewood

1898. Relax – Frankie Goes To Hollywood



1897. Nazi punks fuck off – Dead Kennedys

1896. Soul of the man – Fontella Bass



1895. Lujon – Henry Mancini Orchestra

1894. Red Cross – Charlie Parker



1893. Baby what you want me to do – Fontella Bass & Bobby McClure

1892. Song to the Siren – This Mortal Coil



1891. Very friendly – Throbbing Gristle

1890. 26-2 – John Coltrane



1889. La poupée qui fait non – Cristina

1888. Here I come _ Barrington Levy



1887. Get up while you can (live) – Atari Teenage Riot

1886. Zobi la mouche – Les Négresses Vertes



1885. E=MC2 – Big Audio Dynamite

1884. Tom Cat – Muddy Waters



1883. Solun Chaagai Sovet Churtum – Yat-Kha

1882. Hate it when you leave – Keith RIchards



1881. Orpheus – David Sylvian

