Reconstructie Alternatieve Top-2000: nrs. 1840-1821

Arnold J. van der Kluft

1840. Bad influence – Hello Venray


1839. Hello I’m Johnny Cash – Alabama 3
1838. Dixie Chicken – Little Feat


1837. Regiment – Brian Eno & David Byrne
1836. Slave – Rolling Stones


1835. Stockhouse – KONG
1834. Regering (krijg de tering) – B.G.K.


1833. Lucifer over London – Current 93
1832. Adieu Joseph – Thérèse Hindo


1831. I wanna be your dog – Stooges
1830. Kick out the jams – MC5


1829. Paarse broek – Softs
1828. The house at Pooneils Corners – Jefferson Airplane


1827. The great banana hoax – Electric Prunes
1826. State of Shock – The Ex + Tom Cora


1825. Black steel – Tricky
1824. Rootigus Sporatigus – The Beatnigs


1823. Sabotage – Beastie Boys
1822. Un soir chez Norris – Pierre Cavalli


1821. Volare (Nel blu dipinto di blu) – Al Martino

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Hugo van Gelderen / Anefo – http://proxy.handle.net/10648/aa74367a-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=67479705

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)