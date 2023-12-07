Reconstructie: Alternatieve top-2000: 1980-1961

Arnold J. van der Kluft

1980. The North Star Grassman and the ravens – Sandy Denny


1979. Time has told me – Nick Drake
1978. Oxford Town – Ray Bonneville


1977. Get together – Youngbloods
1976. Together – Patrick Wolf


1975. Guaracha U.F.O. – Meridian Brothers
1974. 21st century blues – Steve Earle


1973. Rear view – Jerry Riopelle
1972. We’ve still got time – Greg Trooper


1971. El Coyote – Guy Clark
1970. Slow down – Feelies


1969. The right stuff – Bap Kennedy
1968. Leaving of Liverpool – Shane MacGowan


1967. Painting box – Incredible String Band
1966. GMF – John Grant & Sinéad O’Connor


1965. Cryderville jail – Pete Seeger
1964. Yankee lady – Jesse Winchester


1963. Silly heart – Jesse Winchester
1962. Biloxi – Jesse Winchester


1961. Greensboro woman – Townes Van Zandt

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Redadeg – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15789639

