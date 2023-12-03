De grootste hit van Ian Dury & The Blockheads, geschreven toen roadie George van de band bijna geëlectrocuteerd werd bij een soundcheck voorafgaand aan een concert in Italië (going on 40 – no electric shocks). Een andere roadie redde George het leven. De band weigerde – heel begrijpelijk – te spelen, wat bijna tot een knokpartij met een deel van het publiek leidde.

De (geïmproviseerde) saxsolo werd op verzoek van Dury ingevoegd door Chaz Jankel omdat hij het gezeur van saxofonist Davey Payne zat was. Zo had Payne ook een reden vrolijk te zijn – hij kreeg een deel van de credits.

Why don’t you get back into bed

Why don’t you get back into bed

Why don’t you get back into bed

Why don’t you get back into bed

Why don’t you get back into bed

Why don’t you get back into bed

Why don’t you get back into bed

Why don’t you get back into bed

Why don’t you get back into bed

Why don’t you get back into bed

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

1 2 3

Summer, Buddy Holly, the working folly

Good golly Miss Molly and boats

Hammersmith Palais, the Bolshoi Ballet

Jump back in the alley and nanny goats

18-wheeler Scammels, Domenecker camels

All other mammals plus equal votes

Seeing Piccadilly, Fanny Smith and Willy

Being rather silly, and porridge oats

A bit of grin and bear it, a bit of come and share it

You’re welcome, we can spare it – yellow socks

Too short to be haughty, too nutty to be naughty

Going on 40 – no electric shocks

The juice of the carrot, the smile of the parrot

A little drop of claret – anything that rocks

Elvis and Scotty, days when I ain’t spotty,

Sitting on the potty – curing smallpox

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

1 2 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Health service glasses

Gigolos and brasses

Round or skinny bottoms

Take your mum to Paris

Lighting up the chalice

Wee Willy Harris

Bantu Stephen Biko, listening to Rico

Harpo, Groucho, Chico

Cheddar cheese and pickle, the Vincent motorsickle

Slap and tickle

Woody Allen, Dali, Dimitri and Pasquale

Balabalabala and Volare

Something nice to study, phoning up a buddy

Being in my nuddy

Saying hokey-dokey, Sing Along With Smokey

Coming out of chokey

John Coltrane’s soprano, Adi Celentano

Bonar Colleano

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

1 2 3

Yes yes

Dear dear

Perhaps next year

Or maybe even never

In which case

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

1 2 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

1 2 3

Reasons to be cheerful part 3

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Dhphoto – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6988229