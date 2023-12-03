De grootste hit van Ian Dury & The Blockheads, geschreven toen roadie George van de band bijna geëlectrocuteerd werd bij een soundcheck voorafgaand aan een concert in Italië (going on 40 – no electric shocks). Een andere roadie redde George het leven. De band weigerde – heel begrijpelijk – te spelen, wat bijna tot een knokpartij met een deel van het publiek leidde.
De (geïmproviseerde) saxsolo werd op verzoek van Dury ingevoegd door Chaz Jankel omdat hij het gezeur van saxofonist Davey Payne zat was. Zo had Payne ook een reden vrolijk te zijn – hij kreeg een deel van de credits.
Why don’t you get back into bed
Reasons to be cheerful part 3
1 2 3
Summer, Buddy Holly, the working folly
Good golly Miss Molly and boats
Hammersmith Palais, the Bolshoi Ballet
Jump back in the alley and nanny goats
18-wheeler Scammels, Domenecker camels
All other mammals plus equal votes
Seeing Piccadilly, Fanny Smith and Willy
Being rather silly, and porridge oats
A bit of grin and bear it, a bit of come and share it
You’re welcome, we can spare it – yellow socks
Too short to be haughty, too nutty to be naughty
Going on 40 – no electric shocks
The juice of the carrot, the smile of the parrot
A little drop of claret – anything that rocks
Elvis and Scotty, days when I ain’t spotty,
Sitting on the potty – curing smallpox
Reasons to be cheerful part 3
1 2 3
Reasons to be cheerful part 3
Health service glasses
Gigolos and brasses
Round or skinny bottoms
Take your mum to Paris
Lighting up the chalice
Wee Willy Harris
Bantu Stephen Biko, listening to Rico
Harpo, Groucho, Chico
Cheddar cheese and pickle, the Vincent motorsickle
Slap and tickle
Woody Allen, Dali, Dimitri and Pasquale
Balabalabala and Volare
Something nice to study, phoning up a buddy
Being in my nuddy
Saying hokey-dokey, Sing Along With Smokey
Coming out of chokey
John Coltrane’s soprano, Adi Celentano
Bonar Colleano
Reasons to be cheerful part 3
1 2 3
Yes yes
Dear dear
Perhaps next year
Or maybe even never
In which case
Reasons to be cheerful part 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Dhphoto – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6988229