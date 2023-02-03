3 februari 1959. Het was niet de dag waarop de muziek stierf maar het is een treurdag. Buddy Holly mag altijd, maar nu even extra.

Well, the little things you say and do make me want to be with you.

Rave on, it’s a crazy feeling and I know it’s got me reelin’,

When you say I love you

Rave on.

The way you dance and hold me tight,

The way you kiss and say goodnight,

Rave on, it’s a crazy feeling and I know it’s got me reelin’,

When you say I love you

Rave on

Well, rave on it’s a crazy feeling,

And I know, it’s got me reelin’,

I’m so glad that you’re revealin’ your love for me.

Rave on, rave on and tell me, tell me not to be lonely,

Tell me, you love me only, rave on with me.



Rave on!

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Buddy_Holly_Brunswick_Records.jpg: Brunswick Recordsderivative work: GDuwenTell me! – This file was derived from: Buddy Holly Brunswick Records.jpg:, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17334147