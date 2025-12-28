Punkklassieker du jour: TV Party

Tegenwoordig staart iedereen natuurlijk de hele dag naar de telefoon, maar ik ben oud genoeg om me de tijd te herinneren dat iedereen 24/7 wezenloos naar de tv zat te staren. Je zou bijna denken dat er niet zoiets bestaat als ‘vooruitgang’. Het verschijnsel werd in 1981 op de hak genomen door Black Flag. Met als hilarische noot dat de satire nogal wat fans van de band volledig ontging. TV Party werd een van de populairste nummers van Black Flag, waarbij veel fans de song interpreteerden als een rechttoe rechtaan feestnummer.



[Intro]

TV party tonight!

TV party tonight!

TV party tonight!

TV party tonight!

[Verse]

We’re gonna have a TV party tonight (Alright!)

We’re gonna have a TV party alright (Tonight!)

[Chorus]

We’ve got nothing better to do

Than watch TV and have a couple of brews

[Verse]

Everybody’s gonna hang out here tonight (Alright!)

We’ll pass out on the couch alright (Tonight!)

[Chorus]

We’ve got nothing better to do

Than watch TV and have a couple of brews

[Bridge]

Don’t talk about anything else

We don’t wanna know

We’re dedicated

To our favorite shows

That’s Incredible!

Hill Street Blues!

Dallas!

Fridays!

[Verse]

We sit glued to the TV set all night (And every night!)

Why go into the outside world at all? (It’s such a fright!)

[Chorus]

We’ve got nothing better to do

Than watch TV and have a couple of brews

[Verse]

TV news shows what it’s really like out there (It’s a scare!)

You can go out if you want (We wouldn’t dare!)

[Chorus]

We’ve got nothing better to do

Than watch TV and have a couple of brews

[Bridge]

Don’t talk about anything else

We don’t wanna know

We’re dedicated

To our favorite shows

Saturday Night Live!

Monday Night Football!

Jeffersons!

Vega$!

[Verse]

I wouldn’t be without my TV for a day (Or even a minute!)

I don’t even bother to use my brain anymore (There’s nothing left in it!)

[Chorus]

We’ve got nothing better to do

Than watch TV and have a couple of brews

[Verse]

Hey, wait a minute! My TV set doesn’t work (It’s broken!)

What are we gonna do tonight, this isn’t fair! (We’re hurtin’!)

[Chorus]

We’ve got nothing left to do

Left with no TV and just a couple of brews

[Bridge]

What are we gonna talk about?

I don’t know!

We’re gonna miss our favorite shows!

No That’s Incredible!

No Monday Night Football!

No Jeffersons!

No Fridays!

No TV Party tonight

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By UCLA Library Special Collections – https://www.flickr.com/photos/127608843@N08/15596766782/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=84768309