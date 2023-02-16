Punkklassieker du jour: This Perfect Day

Vijf minuten melodieuze teringherrie van de Australische Saints, één van de leukste vroege punkbands. Het debuutalbum (I’m) Stranded is goed vergelijkbaar met het debuutalbum van The Ramones, met gedenkwaardige riffs en cynische, bijna nihilistische teksten. In tegenstelling tot The Ramones hebben The Saints nooit echt een vervolg kunnen geven aan het initiële succes, maar (I’m) Stranded heeft de tand des tijds net zo goed doorstaan als het vroege werk van The Ramones.

Don’t talk to me about what you done

Ain’t nothing has changed it all goes on

And they’ll keep laughing till the end

I’ve seen them drive around in cars

All look the same get drunk in bars

And don’t talk back we got no social rights

Oh perfect day

What more to say?

Don’t need no one to tell me what I don’t already know

We got no high times always flat

If you go out you don’t come back

It’s all so funny I can’t laugh

Oh perfect day

What more to say?

Don’t need no one to tell me what I don’t already know

Don’t talk to me about what’s you done

Ain’t nothing has changed it all goes on

And they’ll keep laughing till the end

Oh perfect day

What more to say?

I don’t need no one to tell me what I don’t already know

Don’t need nothin’

Don’t need no one

I don’t need nothin’, nothin’ at all

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8660496