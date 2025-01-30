Punkklassieker du jour: Right To Work

Een van de pioniers van de Britse punkscene in de jaren ’70. De band draaide (en draait) om zanger Gene October (John O’Hara), maar grote namen als Billy Idol en Tony James hebben ook korte tijd deel uitgemaakt van Chelsea. De band bestaat nog steeds en houdt er volgens O’Hara/October nog steeds hetzelfde gezonde working class ethos op na als in 1976.

Standing around just

For seven days a week

I won’t even get no signing on fee

I feel ripped off, yeah

Hey, what about you?

Where was I born

What are we gonna do?

But this I say

We have the right to work

I don’t even know what tomorrow will bring

But let me tell you, having no future is a terrible thing

Standing around just waiting for a career

I don’t take drugs and I don’t drink beer

But this I say

We have the right to work

Yes we do!

I don’t even know what tomorrow will bring

Having no future is a terrible thing

Standing around just waiting for a career

I take lives and drugs

And I’m pissed up yeah

Cause I’m a nutter

We have the right to work

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Michael Johnson – http://www.nemesis.to/chelpix.htm, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=147256069