Punkklassieker du jour: Right To Work

Een van de pioniers van de Britse punkscene in de jaren ’70. De band draaide (en draait) om zanger Gene October (John O’Hara), maar grote namen als Billy Idol en Tony James hebben ook korte tijd deel uitgemaakt van Chelsea. De band bestaat nog steeds en houdt er volgens O’Hara/October nog steeds hetzelfde gezonde working class ethos op na als in 1976.
Standing around just
For seven days a week
I won’t even get no signing on fee
I feel ripped off, yeah
Hey, what about you?
Where was I born
What are we gonna do?
But this I say
We have the right to work
I don’t even know what tomorrow will bring
But let me tell you, having no future is a terrible thing
Standing around just waiting for a career
I don’t take drugs and I don’t drink beer
But this I say
We have the right to work
Yes we do!
I don’t even know what tomorrow will bring
Having no future is a terrible thing
Standing around just waiting for a career
I take lives and drugs
And I’m pissed up yeah
Cause I’m a nutter
We have the right to work
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Michael Johnson – http://www.nemesis.to/chelpix.htm, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=147256069