Punkklassieker du jour: I’ve Had it

Voor al mijn vrienden, kennissen en familieleden die de pest hebben aan hun baas, hun leraar of het leven in het algemeen. Black Flag heeft maar anderhalve minuut nodig om het allemaal perfect te verwoorden: It’s no use/I can’t take no more abuse.
[Verse 1]
I can’t go to work
The boss is a jerk
I ain’t got time for this school
The fuckers are fools[Chorus]
I’m going to explode
I’ve had it!
[Verse 2]
[Chorus]
[Verse 3]
I can’t go to work
The boss is a jerk
I ain’t got time for this school
The fuckers are fools[Chorus]
I’m going to explode
I’ve had it!
[Verse 2]
I lie around with the TV on
I don’t do nothin’, I just hang around
Waiting for your call
But I don’t know where to fall
[Chorus]
I’m going to explode
I’ve had it!
[Verse 3]
It’s no use
I can’t take no more abuse
I’m tired of fuckin’ lines
Oh, I’m losing my mind
[Chorus]
I’m going to explode
I’ve had it![Verse 4]
Killin’ all your dreams
Really who remembers?
I play guitar for my car
And I won’t get very far
[Outro]
I’ve had it![Verse 4]
Killin’ all your dreams
Really who remembers?
I play guitar for my car
And I won’t get very far
[Outro]
I’m going to explode
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Robxwallace – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78495231