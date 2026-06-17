Punkklassieker du jour: I’ve Had it

Voor al mijn vrienden, kennissen en familieleden die de pest hebben aan hun baas, hun leraar of het leven in het algemeen. Black Flag heeft maar anderhalve minuut nodig om het allemaal perfect te verwoorden: It’s no use/I can’t take no more abuse.

[Verse 1]I can’t go to workThe boss is a jerkI ain’t got time for this schoolThe fuckers are fools[Chorus]I’m going to explodeI’ve had it!

[Verse 2]

I lie around with the TV on

I don’t do nothin’, I just hang around

Waiting for your call

But I don’t know where to fall

[Chorus]

I’m going to explode

I’ve had it!

[Verse 3]

It’s no use

I can’t take no more abuse

I’m tired of fuckin’ lines

Oh, I’m losing my mind