Punkklassieker du jour: I Was A Teenage Anarchist

Destijds (2010) opgevat als een vorm van “verraad”. Wat natuurlijk het punt van zanger/es Laura Jane Grace bewees: de anarchistische beweging is al net zo rigide en verstikkend als de samenleving waar ze zich tegen afzet. Volgens Grace moet de song beslist niet worden opgevat als kritiek op het anarchisme an sich, ze ziet zichzelf nog steeds als anarchist/e.
Het derde couplet refereert aan het album New Wave uit 2007, waarop de band het vroege punkgeluid inruilde voor een wat toegankelijker sound. De reacties waren tamelijk voorspelbaar: They set their rifle sights on me/Narrow visions of autonomy/You wanted me to surrender my identity.
I was a teenage anarchist
Looking for a revolution
I had the style, I had the ambition
Read all the authors, I knew the right slogans
There was no war but the class war
I was ready to set the world on fire
I was a teenage anarchist
Looking for a revolution[Chorus]
Do you remember
When you were young and you wanted to set the world on fire?
Do you remember
When you were young and you wanted to set the world on fire?
[Verse 2]
I was a teenage anarchist
But the politics were too convenient
In the depths of their humanity
All I saw was bloodless ideology
With freedom as the doctrine
Guess who was the new authority?
I was a teenage anarchist
But the politics were too convenient
When you were young and you wanted to set the world on fire?
Do you remember
When you were young and you wanted to set the world on fire?
When you were young and you wanted to set the world on fire?[Verse 3]
I was a teenage anarchist
But then the scene got too rigid
It was a mob mentality
They set their rifle sights on me
Narrow visions of autonomy
You wanted me to surrender my identity
I was a teenage anarchist
The revolution was a lie
[Chorus]
Do you remember
When you were young and you wanted to set the world on fire?
Do you remember
When you were young and you wanted to set the world on fire?
When you were young and you wanted to set the world on fire?
When you were young and you wanted to set the world on fire?
[Outro]
I was a teenage anarchist
I was a teenage anarchist
I was a teenage anarchist
I was a teenage anarchist