Punkklassieker du jour: I Was A Teenage Anarchist

Destijds (2010) opgevat als een vorm van “verraad”. Wat natuurlijk het punt van zanger/es Laura Jane Grace bewees: de anarchistische beweging is al net zo rigide en verstikkend als de samenleving waar ze zich tegen afzet. Volgens Grace moet de song beslist niet worden opgevat als kritiek op het anarchisme an sich, ze ziet zichzelf nog steeds als anarchist/e.

Het derde couplet refereert aan het album New Wave uit 2007, waarop de band het vroege punkgeluid inruilde voor een wat toegankelijker sound. De reacties waren tamelijk voorspelbaar: They set their rifle sights on me/Narrow visions of autonomy/You wanted me to surrender my identity.

I was a teenage anarchist

Looking for a revolution

I had the style, I had the ambition

Read all the authors, I knew the right slogans

There was no war but the class war

I was ready to set the world on fire

I was a teenage anarchist

Looking for a revolution

Do you remember

When you were young and you wanted to set the world on fire?

I was a teenage anarchist

But the politics were too convenient

In the depths of their humanity

All I saw was bloodless ideology

With freedom as the doctrine

Guess who was the new authority?

I was a teenage anarchist

But the politics were too convenient