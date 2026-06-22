Punkklassieker du jour: I Hate Summer

Kees Fens merkte ooit op dat elk seizoen zijn charmes heeft, behalve de zomer: die is alleen maar te heet. Hebben we het nog niet gehad over buren die zitten te barbecuen of met de balkondeuren wijd open Enter Sandman afspelen. Ook voor de Canadese punks van Fucked Up (coole naam, btw) kan deze nachtmerrie niet snel genoeg afgelopen zijn: One day let’s set up a home/Where it’s winter all year long/Boots, hats and winter mitts/Summer nights I will not miss.

Haven’t felt right since the first day of spring

But now you’ve entered my life and fixed everything

The days drag on and the nights go fast

But when you’re near, summer is past

I can’t wait until the frost finally comes

And all this heat has finally gone

Watching the sweater come out this time

That we have only a few months is a crime

One day let’s set up a home

Where it’s winter all year long

Boots, hats and winter mitts

Summer nights I will not miss

Like when the clouds chase away

The hot sun on a muggy day

Like when the bright orange leaf

Plunges off the half naked tree

Like when the air we breathe

Snaps with that frosty electricity

One year until it begins again?

Why can’t fall never end

I hate summer!

Uitgelichte afbeelding: bosbrand, veroorzaakt door het zomerse kloteweer – By © Mosbatho, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=169366225