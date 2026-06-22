Punkklassieker du jour: I Hate Summer

Kees Fens merkte ooit op dat elk seizoen zijn charmes heeft, behalve de zomer: die is alleen maar te heet. Hebben we het nog niet gehad over buren die zitten te barbecuen of met de balkondeuren wijd open Enter Sandman afspelen. Ook voor de Canadese punks van Fucked Up (coole naam, btw) kan deze nachtmerrie niet snel genoeg afgelopen zijn: One day let’s set up a home/Where it’s winter all year long/Boots, hats and winter mitts/Summer nights I will not miss.
Haven’t felt right since the first day of spring
But now you’ve entered my life and fixed everything
The days drag on and the nights go fast
But when you’re near, summer is past
I can’t wait until the frost finally comes
And all this heat has finally gone
Watching the sweater come out this time
That we have only a few months is a crime
One day let’s set up a home
Where it’s winter all year long
Boots, hats and winter mitts
Summer nights I will not miss
Like when the clouds chase away
The hot sun on a muggy day
Like when the bright orange leaf
Plunges off the half naked tree
Like when the air we breathe
Snaps with that frosty electricity
One year until it begins again?
Why can’t fall never end
I hate summer!
Uitgelichte afbeelding: bosbrand, veroorzaakt door het zomerse kloteweer – By © Mosbatho, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=169366225