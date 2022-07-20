Punkklassieker du jour: Connecticut’s For F*cking

Over Connecticut zijn we volgens Jesus H Christ & The 4 Hornsmen Of The Apocalypse snel uitgeluld. Oersaaie staat en des te minder je over de inwoners zegt, des te beter. Kijken naar het groeien van het koren en alles neuken wat los en vast zit, dat is het wel zo’n beetje. Niet dat die seks nou zo geweldig is, maar het alternatief is je te pletter vervelen. Je moet toch wát.

We live in the dullest state

Package stores all close at eight

Malls are full of optometrists

And restaurants we hate

Swimming across Lake Quassapaug

Stealing makeup, catching frogs

Cutting our feet on broken bottles

As we wade in the Shepaug

It’s true for humans, cows and dogs…

Connecticut’s for fucking

That’s all there is to do

I love to listen to classic rock

And have sex with you

Doing hole shots at the mall

Writing Ozzy on a wall

Watch the corn get tall

There’s nothing else to do at all

Goin’ where we always go

Doin’ what we always do