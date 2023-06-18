Psychedelische klassieker du jour: The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys

Jim Capaldi begon met het schrijven van The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys in Marokko, waar hij van plan was een film te maken met acteur Michael J. Pollard, vooral bekend wegens zijn rol in Bonnie and Clyde. De film is er nooit gekomen, maar Capaldi en Pollard konden het bijzonder goed met elkaar vinden. Hun in Marokko gevormde vriendschap leidde tot één van Traffic’s bekendste en fraaiste songs.
Er wordt vaak gesuggereerd dat de tekst verwijst naar drugsgebruik, maar dat is onzin. Capaldi: “Before I left Morocco, Pollard wrote in my book ‘The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys.’ For me, it summed him up. He had this tremendous rebel attitude. He walked around in his cowboy boots, his leather jacket. At the time he was a heavy little dude. It seemed to sum up all the people of that generation who were just rebels. The ‘Low Spark,’ for me, was the spirit, high-spirited. You know, standing on a street corner. The low rider. The ‘Low Spark’ meaning that strong undercurrent at the street level”.
If you see something that looks like a star
And it’s shooting up out of the ground
And your head is spinning from a loud guitar
And you just can’t escape from the sound
Don’t worry too much, it’ll happen to you
We were children once, playing with toys
And the thing that you’re hearing is only the sound
Of the low spark of high-heeled boys
The percentage you’re paying is too high priced
While you’re living beyond all your means
And the man in the suit has just bought a new car
From the profit he’s made on your dreams
But today you just read that the man was shot dead
By a gun that didn’t make any noise
But it wasn’t the bullet that laid him to rest
Was the low spark of high-heeled boys
If you had just a minute to breathe
And they granted you one final wish
Would you ask for something like another chance?
Or something similar as this?
Don’t worry too much, it’ll happen to you
As sure as your sorrows are joys
And the thing that disturbs you is only the sound
Of the low spark of high-heeled boys
The percentage you’re paying is too high priced
While you’re living beyond all your means
And the man in the suit has just bought a new car
From the profit he’s made on your dreams
But today you just read that the man was shot dead
By a gun that didn’t make any noise
But it wasn’t the bullet that laid him to rest
Was the low spark of high-heeled boys
High-heeled boys
If I gave you everything that I owned
And asked for nothing in return
Would you do the same for me as I would for you?
Or take me for a ride
And strip me of everything including my pride
But spirit is something that no one destroys
And the sound that I’m hearing is only the sound
Of the low spark of high-heeled boys
Heeled boys
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – https://www.flickr.com/photos/heiner1947/4498347792/in/set-72157623793443430/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11891837