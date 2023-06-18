Psychedelische klassieker du jour: The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys

Jim Capaldi begon met het schrijven van The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys in Marokko, waar hij van plan was een film te maken met acteur Michael J. Pollard, vooral bekend wegens zijn rol in Bonnie and Clyde. De film is er nooit gekomen, maar Capaldi en Pollard konden het bijzonder goed met elkaar vinden. Hun in Marokko gevormde vriendschap leidde tot één van Traffic’s bekendste en fraaiste songs.

Er wordt vaak gesuggereerd dat de tekst verwijst naar drugsgebruik, maar dat is onzin. Capaldi: “Before I left Morocco, Pollard wrote in my book ‘The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys.’ For me, it summed him up. He had this tremendous rebel attitude. He walked around in his cowboy boots, his leather jacket. At the time he was a heavy little dude. It seemed to sum up all the people of that generation who were just rebels. The ‘Low Spark,’ for me, was the spirit, high-spirited. You know, standing on a street corner. The low rider. The ‘Low Spark’ meaning that strong undercurrent at the street level”.

If you see something that looks like a star

And it’s shooting up out of the ground

And your head is spinning from a loud guitar

And you just can’t escape from the sound

Don’t worry too much, it’ll happen to you

We were children once, playing with toys

And the thing that you’re hearing is only the sound

Of the low spark of high-heeled boys

The percentage you’re paying is too high priced

While you’re living beyond all your means

And the man in the suit has just bought a new car

From the profit he’s made on your dreams

But today you just read that the man was shot dead

By a gun that didn’t make any noise

But it wasn’t the bullet that laid him to rest

Was the low spark of high-heeled boys

If you had just a minute to breathe

And they granted you one final wish

Would you ask for something like another chance?

Or something similar as this?

Don’t worry too much, it’ll happen to you

As sure as your sorrows are joys

And the thing that disturbs you is only the sound

Of the low spark of high-heeled boys

The percentage you’re paying is too high priced

While you’re living beyond all your means

And the man in the suit has just bought a new car

From the profit he’s made on your dreams

But today you just read that the man was shot dead

By a gun that didn’t make any noise

But it wasn’t the bullet that laid him to rest

Was the low spark of high-heeled boys

High-heeled boys

If I gave you everything that I owned

And asked for nothing in return

Would you do the same for me as I would for you?

Or take me for a ride

And strip me of everything including my pride

But spirit is something that no one destroys

And the sound that I’m hearing is only the sound

Of the low spark of high-heeled boys

Heeled boys

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – https://www.flickr.com/photos/heiner1947/4498347792/in/set-72157623793443430/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11891837