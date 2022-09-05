Psychedelische klassieker du jour: See Emily Play

Klassiek stukje psychedelische pop uit de tijd dat Syd Barrett de frontman was van Pink Floyd. De ‘Emily’ uit de titel is beeldhouwer Emily Young, die destijds bevriend was met de leden van de band. Young was een vaste bezoeker van de befaamde UFO-club, waar Pink Floyd regelmatig optrad.
Emily tries but misunderstands, ah ooh
She’s often inclined to borrow somebody’s dreams till tomorrow
There is no other day
Let’s try it another way
You’ll lose your mind and play
Free games for May
See Emily play
Soon after dark Emily cries, ah ooh
Gazing through trees in sorrow hardly a sound till tomorrow
There is no other day
Let’s try it another way
You’ll lose your mind and play
Free games for May
See Emily play
Put on a gown that touches the ground, ah ooh
Float on a river forever and ever, Emily (Emily)
There is no other day
Let’s try it another way
You’ll lose your mind and play
Free games for May
See Emily play
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By AndyScott – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=83260111