Psychedelische klassieker du jour: See Emily Play

Klassiek stukje psychedelische pop uit de tijd dat Syd Barrett de frontman was van Pink Floyd. De ‘Emily’ uit de titel is beeldhouwer Emily Young, die destijds bevriend was met de leden van de band. Young was een vaste bezoeker van de befaamde UFO-club, waar Pink Floyd regelmatig optrad.

Emily tries but misunderstands, ah ooh

She’s often inclined to borrow somebody’s dreams till tomorrow

There is no other day

Let’s try it another way

You’ll lose your mind and play

Free games for May

See Emily play

Soon after dark Emily cries, ah ooh

Gazing through trees in sorrow hardly a sound till tomorrow

There is no other day

Let’s try it another way

You’ll lose your mind and play

Free games for May

See Emily play

Put on a gown that touches the ground, ah ooh

Float on a river forever and ever, Emily (Emily)

There is no other day

Let’s try it another way

You’ll lose your mind and play

Free games for May

See Emily play

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By AndyScott – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=83260111