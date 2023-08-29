Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Lost Johnny

Een van de beste songs die Lemmy voor Hawkwind schreef (en de missing link tussen psychedelica, metal en punk). Lemmy zou de song later nog eens dunnetjes overdoen met Motörhead, maar die versie mist de drive en dynamiek van het origineel. Wél perfect voor als je je hoofd tegen een muur wilt rammen.

You only get a single chance

The rules are very plain

The truth is well concealed inside

The details of the game

You can hear it coming

You can see it from afar

It’s pale and it flickers

Like a faded movie star

And up there in the castle

They’re trying to make us scream

By sticking thumb tacks in her flesh

And canceling the dream

Can you find the Valium?

Can you bring it soon?

Lost Johnny’s out there

Baying at the Moon

The time has come for you to choose

You’d better get it right

Berlin girls with sharp white teeth

Are waiting in the night

But you oughta really get some

It surely can’t be hard

There’s always trouble waiting

When you leave your own back yard

And underneath the city

The alligators sing

About how the puppets cannot dance

Since someone cut the strings

Run and get the morphine

For God’s sake make it brief

Lost Johnny’s out there

Looking for relief

Now Simon looks so evil

And you know he really tries

But every time he makes a play

That vital number dies

And Sally buys her underwear

From a store where no one goes

She makes it big in photographs

On the strength of what she shows

Then here inside the waiting room

The radio still screams

And we’re all taking Tuinol

To murder our young dreams

