Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Assault & Battery/The Golden Void

De openingstrack van Warrior on the Edge of Time, het vijfde en commercieel meest succesvolle album van Hawkwind. Warrior is een conceptalbum, gebaseerd op Michael Moorcocks verhalen over de Eeuwige Kampioen (the Eternal Champion) – een fictieve saga gebaseerd op het idee dat de protagonist van al Moorcocks boeken reïncarnaties of allegorische weergaven zijn van hetzelfde archetypische individu.
Warrior on the Edge of Time zou het laatste album met Lemmy zijn. Kort vóór de release van het album werd de basgitarist aan de dijk gezet, volgens Dave Brock omdat er met de speedfreak Lemmy niet viel samen te werken. Lemmy heeft daar natuurlijk een heel andere kijk op: “ik werd niet uit de band gezet omdat ik drugs gebruikte, maar omdat ik de verkeerde drugs gebruikte”.
We may make our lives sublime
And departing leave behind us
Footprints in the sands of time
Of hewn stones the sacred circle
Where the wizard sages sat
Let us try to remember
All the times where they were at
So your thoughts, they were expecting
Assault and battery on the human anatomy
Assault and battery on the human anatomy, man
Lives of great men all remind us
We may make our lives sublime
And departing leave behind us
Footprints in the sands of time
So your thoughts, they were expecting
Assault and battery on the human anatomy
Assault and battery on the human anatomy, man
We may make our lives sublime
And departing leave behind us
Footprints in the sands of time
Of hewn stones the sacred circle
Where the wizard sages sat
Let us try to remember
All the times where they were at
Assault and battery on the human anatomy
Assault and battery on the human anatomy, man
Denying my reality
I lose my body, lose my mind
I blow like wind, I flow like wine
Down that corridor of flame
Will I fly so high again?
Is there something wrong with me?
I cannot hear, I cannot see
Down a corridor of flame
Down a corridor of flame
Down a corridor of flame
Down a corridor of flame
So you think the time is past
The life you lead will always last
Chaotic fusions of your soul
Down below that rocky knoll
Through the clouds an open sky
The wind flows through your watering eyes
The sounds are pitched to draw you on
Your never-ending journey on
The edge of time
On the edge of time
On the edge of time
On the edge of time
On the edge of time
On the edge of time
The edge of time