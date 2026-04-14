Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Assault & Battery/The Golden Void

De openingstrack van Warrior on the Edge of Time, het vijfde en commercieel meest succesvolle album van Hawkwind. Warrior is een conceptalbum, gebaseerd op Michael Moorcocks verhalen over de Eeuwige Kampioen (the Eternal Champion) – een fictieve saga gebaseerd op het idee dat de protagonist van al Moorcocks boeken reïncarnaties of allegorische weergaven zijn van hetzelfde archetypische individu.

Warrior on the Edge of Time zou het laatste album met Lemmy zijn. Kort vóór de release van het album werd de basgitarist aan de dijk gezet, volgens Dave Brock omdat er met de speedfreak Lemmy niet viel samen te werken. Lemmy heeft daar natuurlijk een heel andere kijk op: “ik werd niet uit de band gezet omdat ik drugs gebruikte, maar omdat ik de verkeerde drugs gebruikte”.



We may make our lives sublime

And departing leave behind us

Footprints in the sands of time

Of hewn stones the sacred circle

Where the wizard sages sat

Let us try to remember

All the times where they were at Lives of great men all remind usWe may make our lives sublimeAnd departing leave behind usFootprints in the sands of timeOf hewn stones the sacred circleWhere the wizard sages satLet us try to rememberAll the times where they were at So your thoughts, they were expecting

Assault and battery on the human anatomy

Assault and battery on the human anatomy, man Lives of great men all remind us

We may make our lives sublime

And departing leave behind us

Footprints in the sands of time So your thoughts, they were expecting

Assault and battery on the human anatomy

Assault and battery on the human anatomy, man

Lives of great men all remind us

We may make our lives sublime

And departing leave behind us

Footprints in the sands of time

Of hewn stones the sacred circle

Where the wizard sages sat

Let us try to remember

All the times where they were at

So your thoughts, they were expecting

Assault and battery on the human anatomy

Assault and battery on the human anatomy, man



Denying my reality

I lose my body, lose my mind

I blow like wind, I flow like wine

Down that corridor of flame

Will I fly so high again?

Is there something wrong with me?

I cannot hear, I cannot see

Down a corridor of flame

Down a corridor of flame

Down a corridor of flame

Down a corridor of flame The golden void speaks to meDenying my realityI lose my body, lose my mindI blow like wind, I flow like wineDown that corridor of flameWill I fly so high again?Is there something wrong with me?I cannot hear, I cannot seeDown a corridor of flameDown a corridor of flameDown a corridor of flameDown a corridor of flame So you think the time is past

The life you lead will always last

Chaotic fusions of your soul

Down below that rocky knoll

Through the clouds an open sky

The wind flows through your watering eyes

The sounds are pitched to draw you on

Your never-ending journey on

The edge of time

On the edge of time

On the edge of time

On the edge of time

On the edge of time

On the edge of time

On the edge of time

The edge of time