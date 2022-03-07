Protopunkklassieker du jour: Modern World

Tijd voor wat optimisme in deze donkere tijden. We kunnen wel de hele dag roepen hoe kut alles is, maar daar schiet ook niemand iets mee op. Geen beter medicijn tegen depressiviteit dan het debuutalbum van (Jonathan Richman &) The Modern Lovers. Opgenomen in 1972, maar pas uitgebracht in 1976, aan de vooravond van de punkexplosie. The Modern Lovers worden vaak vergeleken met de Velvet Underground, maar het cynisme van de VU is bij Jonathan Richman’s band volledig afwezig. Geen (hard)drugs, geweld en kinky seks, maar een omhelzing van al het moois dat de moderne wereld te bieden heeft.
Well there’s sex in the sunny day
That shines down on Boylston Street
And I love the U.S.A
So share the modern world with me
Cause I’m in love with the U.S.A. now
I’m in love with the modern world now
Put down your cigarette
And drop out of B.U
Alright
That’s right
Well out in the afternoon
Well out on Route 9
That shines down on Boylston Street
And I love the U.S.A
So share the modern world with me
Cause I’m in love with the U.S.A. now
I’m in love with the modern world now
Put down your cigarette
And drop out of B.U
Alright
That’s right
Well out in the afternoon
Out in the arid plane
We’ll share a modern love
Under suburban rain
And me in love with the U.S.A. now
And me in love with the modern world now
Put down the cigarette
And act like a true girl, oh
Well out on Route 9
It’s bleak and nearly dying
Stop all this weak stuff
And drop out of B.U.!
With me in love with the U.S.A. now
Me in love with the modern world now
Put down the cigarette
And drop out of high school, oh
Oh that’s right
Well I’m in love with the U.S.A. now
I’m in love with the modern world now
Put down the cigarette
And act like a true girl
Well listen
I’m in love with the modern world now
Put down the cigarette
And act like a true girl
Well listen
Well the modern world is not so bad
Not like the students say
In fact I’d be in heaven
If you’d share the modern world with me
With me in love with the U.S.A. now
With me in love with the modern world now
Put down the cigarette
And share the modern world with me
uitgelichte afbeelding: By The cover art can be obtained from Rhino Entertainment., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2896434