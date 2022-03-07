Protopunkklassieker du jour: Modern World

Tijd voor wat optimisme in deze donkere tijden. We kunnen wel de hele dag roepen hoe kut alles is, maar daar schiet ook niemand iets mee op. Geen beter medicijn tegen depressiviteit dan het debuutalbum van (Jonathan Richman &) The Modern Lovers. Opgenomen in 1972, maar pas uitgebracht in 1976, aan de vooravond van de punkexplosie. The Modern Lovers worden vaak vergeleken met de Velvet Underground, maar het cynisme van de VU is bij Jonathan Richman’s band volledig afwezig. Geen (hard)drugs, geweld en kinky seks, maar een omhelzing van al het moois dat de moderne wereld te bieden heeft.

Put down your cigarette

Well there’s sex in the sunny dayThat shines down on Boylston StreetAnd I love the U.S.ASo share the modern world with meCause I’m in love with the U.S.A. nowI’m in love with the modern world nowAnd drop out of B.UAlrightThat’s right

Well out in the afternoon

Out in the arid plane

We’ll share a modern love

Under suburban rain

And me in love with the U.S.A. now

And me in love with the modern world now

Put down the cigarette

And act like a true girl, oh

Well out on Route 9

It’s bleak and nearly dying

Stop all this weak stuff

And drop out of B.U.!

With me in love with the U.S.A. now

Me in love with the modern world now

Put down the cigarette

And drop out of high school, oh

Oh that’s right