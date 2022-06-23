Protestsong du jour: Yours Is No Disgrace

Opmerkelijk subtiele en genuanceerde visie van Yes op de oorlog in Vietnam. Niet dat die oorlog wordt goedgekeurd – integendeel – maar de verantwoordelijkheid wordt gelegd bij de politici die de jonge soldaten naar het slagveld sturen. Misschien is Yours Is No Disgrace ook wel een antwoord op Buffy Sainte Marie’s Universal Soldier dat de verantwoordelijkheid legt bij de individuen die de orders uitvoeren. Ze mogen het dan misschien niet willen doen, maar ze doen het uiteindelijk wel: “He’s the Universal Soldier/And he really is to blame/His orders come from far away no more/They come from here and there and you and me”.



[Verse 1]

Yesterday a morning came, a smile upon your face

Caesar’s Palace, morning glory, silly human race

On a sailing ship to nowhere, leaving any place

If the summer changed to winter, yours is no disgrace

[Verse 2]

Battleships confide in me and tell me where you are

Shining, flying, purple wolfhound, show me where you are

Lost in summer, born in winter, travel very far

Lost in losing circumstances, that’s just where you are

[Verse 1]

Yesterday a morning came, a smile upon your face

Caesar’s Palace, morning glory, silly human, silly human race

On a sailing ship to nowhere, leaving any place

If the summer changed to winter, yours is no, yours is no disgrace

Yours is no disgrace

Yours is no disgrace

[Bridge]

Death defying, mutilated armies gather near

Crawling out of dirty holes, their morals, their morals disappear

[Verse 1]

Yesterday a morning came, a smile upon your face

Caesar’s Palace, morning glory, silly human, silly human, silly human race

On a sailing ship to nowhere, leaving any place

If the summer changed to winter, yours is no, yours is no disgrace

Yours is no disgrace

Yours is no disgrace

[Verse 2]

Battleships confide in me and tell me where you are

Shining, flying, purple wolfhound, show me where you are

Lost in summer, born in winter, travel very far

Lost in losing circumstances, that’s just where you are

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By US Marine Corps /PFC G. Durbin – NARA, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2509812