Protestsong du jour: Dump The Bosses Off Your Back

Omdat het maandag is! Althans: was toen het werd opgenomen en op YouTube werd gezet. Opgedragen aan alle mensen die veroordeeld zijn tot loonarbeid:

Dump The Bosses Off Your Back!



Hier gespeeld, gezongen en opgenomen door Peter Storm. Tekst: John Brill, muziek Charles Converse. Het is een opruiende versie van de christelijke hymne Take It To The Lord in Prayer.

Het is een working class klassieker, te vinden in de fameuze collectie arbeidersliedjes van de International Workers of the World (IWW), The Big Red Songbook 250+ IWW Songs! (PM Press, 2016), op pagina 177-178. Utah Phillips zong het, Anne Feeney ook.

Are you poor, forlorn and hungry?

Are there lots of things you lack ?

Is your life made up of misery?

Then dump the bosses off your back.

Are your clothes all torn and tattered ?

Are you living in a shack ?

Would you have your troubles scattered ?

Then dump the bosses off your back.

Are you almost split asunder?

Loaded like a long-eared jack ?

Boob – why don’t you buck like thunder,

And dump the bosses off your back ?

All the agonies you suffer

You can end with one good whack

Stiffen up, you orn’ry duffer

And dump the bosses off your back.

– Uitgelicht: beroemdste still uit Novecento