Protestsong du jour: By The Time I get To Arizona

In 1990 stemden de kiezers in Arizona tegen het instellen van Martin Luther King Jr Day als federale feestdag, nadat de gouverneur van Arizona, Evan Mecham, eerder besloten had die feestdag te cancelen. De beslissing van Mecham leidde uiteraard tot grote woede bij de Afro-Amerikaanse gemeenschap in de VS. In het bijzonder bij Chuck D, die besloot er een song aan te wijden. De videoclip kreeg destijds veel kritiek, o.a. van MLK’s weduwe Coretta Scott King, die de beelden van zwarte paramilitairen die in Arizona rechtse politici vermoorden uit wraak voor de dood van haar volstrekt geweldloze echtgenoot niet erg kon waarderen.

[Intro: Sister Souljah]

This is Sister Souljah. Public Enemy, Security of the First World, and all aligned forces are traveling west to head off a white supremacy scheming to destroy the national celebration of Martin Luther King’s birthday. Public Enemy believes that the powers that be in the states of New Hampshire and Arizona have found psychological discomfort in paying tribute to a black man who tried to teach white people the meaning of civilization. Good luck brothers, show ‘em what you got

[Verse 1: Chuck D]

I’m countin’ down to the day deservin’, fittin’ for a king

I’m waitin’ for the time when I can get to Arizona

‘Cause my money is spent for the goddamn rent

Neither party is mine, not the jackass or the elephant

Twenty thousand niggy-niggy brothers in the corner

Of the cell block, but they come from California

Population is none in the desert and sun

With a gun cracker runnin’ things under his thumb

Starin’ hard at the postcards, isn’t it odd and unique

Seein’ people smile wild in the heat?

A hundred-twenty degree, ‘cause I want to be free

What’s a smilin’ face when the whole state’s racist?

Why I want a holiday? Damn it, ‘cause I wanna

So what if I celebrate it standin’ on a corner?

I ain’t drinkin’ no forty, thinkin’ time with a nine

‘Til we get some land, call me the trigger man

Lookin’ for the governor, huh? He ain’t lovin’ ya, ha?

But here to trouble ya, he’s rubbin’ ya wrong

Get the point and come along, he can get to the joint

I urinated on the state while I was kickin’ this song

Yeah, he appear to be fair

The sucker over there, he try to keep it yesteryear

The good ol’ days, the same ol’ ways that kept us dyin’

Yes – you, me, myself, and I, indeed

What he need is a nosebleed

Read between the lines, and then you see the lie

Politically planned, but understand, that’s all she wrote

When we see the real side that hide behind the vote

And they can’t understand why he the man, I’m singin’ about a king

They don’t like it when I decide to mic it

Wait, I’m waitin’ for the date

For the man, who demands respect ‘cause he was great, c’mon

I’m on a one mission to get a politician to honor

Or he’s a goner by the time I get to Arizona

[Verse 2]

Well, I got 25 days to do it

If a wall in the way, just watch me go through it

‘Cause I gotta do what I gotta do

PE number one, gets the job done

When it’s done and over, was because I drove ‘er

Through all the static, not stick but automatic

That’s the way it is, he gotta get his, talkin’ MLK

Gonna find a way

Make the state pay, I’m lookin’ for the day

Hard as it seems, this ain’t no damn dream

Gotta know what I mean, it’s team against team

Catch the light beam

[Verse 3]

So I pray, I pray every day, I do and praise Jah the maker

Lookin’ for culture I got, but not here from Jamaica

Pushin’ and shakin’ the structure, bringin’ down the Babylon

Hearin’ the sucker that make it hard for the Brown

The hard boulevard, I need it now more than ever now

Who’s sittin’ on my freedom, oppressor, people beater

A piece of the pick, we picked a piece of land that we’re deserving now

Reparation, a piece of the nation, and damn, he got the nerve

Another nigga they say and classify we want too much

My people plus the whole nine is mine, don’t think I even double dutch

Here’s a brother, my attitude is hit ‘em, hang ‘em high

I’m blowing up the 90’s, started tickin’ in ’86

When the blind get a mind, better start fearin’ while we sing it now

There will be the day we know who’s down and who will go

Go, go, go

By the time I get to Arizona

[Chorus]

By the time I get to Arizona

By the time I get to Arizona

By the time I get to Arizona

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Marion S. Trikosko, U.S. News & World Report Magazine – Dit bestand is beschikbaar in de Prints and Photographs division van de Library of Congressvia digitaal ID cph.3d01847.Deze banner zegt niets over de auteursrechten die van toepassing zijn. Een normale auteursrechten-tag is nodig. Zie Commons:Licensing voor meer informatie., Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4461419