Progrockklassieker du jour: (In The) Black Room (The Tower)

The Black Room is afkomstig van Peter Hammill’s tweede soloalbum, Chameleon in the Shadow of the Night (1973). Van der Graaf Generator was in 1972 ontbonden na een reeks desastreuze, slecht georganiseerde tournees door Italië. Voor The Black Room nodigde Hammill zijn oude maatjes uit, wat zó goed beviel dat de band een jaar later besloot het nog maar eens te proberen (om drie jaar later wéér uiteen te vallen).

The Black Room is de menselijke geest, waarmee volgens Hammill – niet bepaald een lachebekje – van alles mis is. Hammil’s teksten en stem zijn een acquired taste. Muzikaal heb ik Hammill/Van Der Graaf altijd fascinerend gevonden, maar Hammill’s (over)dramatische presentatie werkte me vroeger vaak op de zenuwen. Tegenwoordig vind ik Hammill’s stem passen bij de muziek, maar ik kan me goed voorstellen dat mensen het allemaal nogal over the top vinden..

The Tower verwijst naar de tarotkaart de Toren, die staat voor chaos, ondergang en “de ineenstorting van het ego”. Zoals ik al zei: Hammill is géén optimist.

[In the Black Room (I)] [Verse 1]

I was thinking about thinking

But it really didn’t get me very far

So I thought I’d throw a Tarot

But I only got the Priestess and the Star

There’s a shadow cast on my future past;

The room and I agree to buy some time…

The cards don’t tell truth nor lies

Only options and cusp lines:

The furniture in the black room [Verse 2]

I’ve been thinking about acid

But, it seems, there’s not a reason to believe

I don’t make a vital breakthrough

And it walks me like a dog upon a lead

It’s all unreal and, the way I feel

I’d like to try and make it on my own…

Going to the feelies is fine:

I really have me a good pleasure cruise

But, deep in my mind

I’m no better or worse, just open to the walls

Paint peels in the black of my room

[Bridge]



Documenting present feelings as the future sets me reeling…

What I’ll be is what I am

I’m simply trying not to sham or fake

Use vision as sense and not as crutch!

It doesn’t matter all that much;

In the end we will all survive

I’m only trying not to pawn my life[Instrumental Break] I’m only talking about myself, ordering the treasure shelfDocumenting present feelings as the future sets me reeling…What I’ll be is what I amI’m simply trying not to sham or fakeUse vision as sense and not as crutch!It doesn’t matter all that much;In the end we will all surviveI’m only trying not to pawn my life[Instrumental Break] [Verse 3]

When I’m (Maybe) old and strait-laced

Shall I then deny all that I feel?

In words of bitter compromise

Re-smelt the wrath that’s in my eyes like steel?

Be a hermit then?

Or be a miser?

Be a man who hasn’t managed yet to write his rules?

The Fool?

The future holds my hand in the room… [Outro]

Well, then, my ghosts shall steer down through the years

And lay a hand upon my soul

Like ice

[The Tower] [Intro]

So: onto the familiar top steps!

In cloud-scud moonlight glow

The Tower reels

And I, the blind man

Feeling for a path I know…

Don’t you know that I’m only feeling for how to feel? [Instrumental Break] [Verse 4]

Rats run!

Snakes coil!

Fathers

Stare out at the whispering night;

Rub mud on their arms [Verse 5]

Spiders!

Mud boils!

Children

Whimper in the human vortex;

Faces glow of worms



THUNDER!

Silence

Omens…[Bridge]

I think it’s coming

All signs are very near, all signs are that

More pain shall come

And change shall run

Down through my heart

And shake my knees

And now it is coming

All around is the humming

Of the World [Verse 6]THUNDER!SilenceOmens…[Bridge]I think it’s comingAll signs are very near, all signs are thatMore pain shall comeAnd change shall runDown through my heartAnd shake my kneesAnd now it is comingAll around is the hummingOf the World [Segue]

Too late, with my balance gone

Dead-eyed doll

I’m falling, falling

Back to where I began… [In the Black Room (II)] [Verse 7]

I’m feeling like a kid again

I’m feeling like I just walked in the door

And with my head on fire

I wrote this song – I don’t know who it’s for

Hands held fast in camera

I’ll swear I heard the Stammerer exclaim:

“I am a traveller, unraveller

I only live through pain, and shame, and change!” [Bridge]

In my room, the secret tomb, I can see

Future forms, space/time storms:

They’re all me

And I’ve only got to choose! [Outro]

In my head I am dead if I fall

In the trap

The subtle lap

Safety’s pall…

But I’m living while I choose…

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Monster4711 – Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=86444126