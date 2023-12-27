Prepunkklassieker du jour: Sister Ray

De slotsong (nou ja: song…) van White Light/White Heat, het tweede album van de Velvet Underground, en het laatste met John Cale. Lou Reed schreef de tekst in de trein van New York naar Connecticut, naar eigen zeggen min of meer als reactie op een catastrofaal slecht optreden van de Velvets. Inmiddels zijn we qua noise natuurlijk nog wel iets anders gewend, maar in 1968 was dit schokkend. Producer Tom Wilson kon het niet aanhoren en verliet tijdens de opname de studio. OpnamE, want de song werd in één take opgenomen. Muzikaal werd alles ter plaatse geïmproviseerd.
Volgens Lou Reed is Sister Ray het verslag van een heroïne-orgie van drag queens met een aantal losgeslagen matrozen. “A scene of total debauchery and decay”, zoals Lou trots verklaarde.
Na de release van White Light/White Heat werd John Cale op een nogal achterbakse manier door Lou uit de groep gewerkt, wat ertoe leidde dat de twee elkaar 19 jaar lang voor rotte vis uitmaakten. Cale en Reed zagen elkaar pas weer terug in 1987, bij de begrafenis van Andy Warhol. Dat leidde zowaar tot het samenwerkingsproject Songs for Drella, een- fraaie – ode aan Warhol. Tijdens de opnames voor dat album realiseerden Cale en Reed zich weer waarom ze een grafhekel aan elkaar hadden. Beiden zwoeren nooit weer met elkaar te zullen samenwerken, maar dat veranderde toen ze een financieel aantrekkelijk aanbod kregen om nog één keer samen met de oude maatjes van de VU op toernee te gaan. Muzikaal leverde de reünie weinig interessants op en Cale en Reed stonden elkaar binnen de kortste keren weer naar het leven. Het kwam opnieuw tot een breuk tussen de beide kemphanen, dit keer definitief.
[Verse 1]
Duck and Sally inside
They’re cooking for the down five
Who’re staring at Miss Rayon
Who’s busy licking up her pig pen
I’m searching for my mainline
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
Oh, just like Sister Ray said
Whip it on
[Verse 2]
Rosey and Miss Rayon
They’re busy waiting for her booster
Who just got back from Carolina
She said she didn’t like the weather
They’re busy waiting for her sailor
Who’s drinking dressed in pink and leather
He’s just here from Alabama
He wants to know a way to earn a dollar
I’m searching for my mainer
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
I couldn’t hit it sideways
Oh, just like Sister Ray said
Play it on
[Verse 3]
Cecil’s got his new piece
He cocks and shoots it between three and four
He aims it at the sailor
Shoots him down dead on the floor
Oh, you shouldn’t do that
Don’t you know you’ll stain the carpet?
Now don’t you know you’ll stain the carpet?
And by the way, have you got a dollar?
Oh, no, man, I haven’t got the time, time
Too busy sucking on a ding-dong
She’s busy sucking on my ding-dong
Oh, she does just like Sister Ray said
I’m searching for my mainline
I said I c-c-couldn’t hit it sideways
I c-c-c-c-c-c-couldn’t hit it sideways
Oh, do it, do it, oh, just, just, just, just do it, bless you, Sister, go on
[Verse 4]
Now, who’s that knocking?
Who’s knocking at my chamber door?
Now could it be the police?
They come and take me for a ride, ride
Oh, but I haven’t got the time, time
Hey, hey, hey, she’s busy sucking on my ding-dong
She’s busy sucking on my ding-dong
Oh, now, do it just like Sister Ray said
I’m searching for my mainline
I couldn’t hit it sideways
I couldn’t hit it sideways
Oh, now, just like
Oh, just like
Oh, just like
Oh, just like
Oh, just like
Oh, just like
[Refrain]
Doc and sally inside, now, move it along
Cooking for the down five
Who’s staring at Miss Rayon? Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it, do it
Licking up pig pen
I’ve been s-s-s-s-searching for my mainline
I couldn’t hit it sideways
I couldn’t hit it sideways
Just like
Oh, just like, do it, do it, do it
Just like
Just like that
Just like
[Verse 5]
Now Rosie and Miss Rayon
They’re busy waiting for her booster
She’s just back from Carolina
She said she’s bound to meet a sailor
I said you haven’t got the time, time
You busy sucking on my ding-dong
You busy sucking on my ding-dong
Now, just like Sister Ray said
I’m searching for my mainline
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
Whip it on me, Jim, whip it on me, Jim, whip it on me, Jim, whip it on me, Jim
Said I couldn’t hit it sideways
Oh, do it
Now just like, now just like Sister Ray said
[Verse 6]
I said now Cecil’s got his new piece
He cocks it, shoots it, bang, between three and four
He aims it at the sailor
He shoots him down dead on the floor
Oh, you shouldn’t do that
Don’t you know you’ll hit the carpet?
Don’t you know you’ll mess the carpet?
[Verse 7]
Oh, she hasn’t got the time, time
Busy sucking on his ding-dong
She’s busy sucking on his ding-dong
Now just like Sister Ray said
I’m searching for my mainline
Couldn’t hit it sideways
Couldn’t hit it sideways
Now just like, now just like, now just like
Yeah, Sister Ray said, now do it to him
[Verse 8]
Duck and Sally inside
They’re busy cooking for the down five, uh
Who’re staring at Miss Rayon
Who’s busy licking up her pig pen
I’m busy searching for my mainline
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
Now, just like
Now, just like
I said oh, just like
Am-ph-ph-ph-ph-ph-ph-ph-ph-ph-phetamines
