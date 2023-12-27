Prepunkklassieker du jour: Sister Ray

De slotsong (nou ja: song…) van White Light/White Heat, het tweede album van de Velvet Underground, en het laatste met John Cale. Lou Reed schreef de tekst in de trein van New York naar Connecticut, naar eigen zeggen min of meer als reactie op een catastrofaal slecht optreden van de Velvets. Inmiddels zijn we qua noise natuurlijk nog wel iets anders gewend, maar in 1968 was dit schokkend. Producer Tom Wilson kon het niet aanhoren en verliet tijdens de opname de studio. OpnamE, want de song werd in één take opgenomen. Muzikaal werd alles ter plaatse geïmproviseerd.

Volgens Lou Reed is Sister Ray het verslag van een heroïne-orgie van drag queens met een aantal losgeslagen matrozen. “A scene of total debauchery and decay”, zoals Lou trots verklaarde.

Na de release van White Light/White Heat werd John Cale op een nogal achterbakse manier door Lou uit de groep gewerkt, wat ertoe leidde dat de twee elkaar 19 jaar lang voor rotte vis uitmaakten. Cale en Reed zagen elkaar pas weer terug in 1987, bij de begrafenis van Andy Warhol. Dat leidde zowaar tot het samenwerkingsproject Songs for Drella, een- fraaie – ode aan Warhol. Tijdens de opnames voor dat album realiseerden Cale en Reed zich weer waarom ze een grafhekel aan elkaar hadden. Beiden zwoeren nooit weer met elkaar te zullen samenwerken, maar dat veranderde toen ze een financieel aantrekkelijk aanbod kregen om nog één keer samen met de oude maatjes van de VU op toernee te gaan. Muzikaal leverde de reünie weinig interessants op en Cale en Reed stonden elkaar binnen de kortste keren weer naar het leven. Het kwam opnieuw tot een breuk tussen de beide kemphanen, dit keer definitief.



[Verse 1]

Duck and Sally inside

They’re cooking for the down five

Who’re staring at Miss Rayon

Who’s busy licking up her pig pen

I’m searching for my mainline

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

Oh, just like Sister Ray said

Whip it on

[Verse 2]

Rosey and Miss Rayon

They’re busy waiting for her booster

Who just got back from Carolina

She said she didn’t like the weather

They’re busy waiting for her sailor

Who’s drinking dressed in pink and leather

He’s just here from Alabama

He wants to know a way to earn a dollar

I’m searching for my mainer

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

I couldn’t hit it sideways

Oh, just like Sister Ray said

Play it on

[Verse 3]

Cecil’s got his new piece

He cocks and shoots it between three and four

He aims it at the sailor

Shoots him down dead on the floor

Oh, you shouldn’t do that

Don’t you know you’ll stain the carpet?

Now don’t you know you’ll stain the carpet?

And by the way, have you got a dollar?

Oh, no, man, I haven’t got the time, time

Too busy sucking on a ding-dong

She’s busy sucking on my ding-dong

Oh, she does just like Sister Ray said

I’m searching for my mainline

I said I c-c-couldn’t hit it sideways

I c-c-c-c-c-c-couldn’t hit it sideways

Oh, do it, do it, oh, just, just, just, just do it, bless you, Sister, go on

[Verse 4]

Now, who’s that knocking?

Who’s knocking at my chamber door?

Now could it be the police?

They come and take me for a ride, ride

Oh, but I haven’t got the time, time

Hey, hey, hey, she’s busy sucking on my ding-dong

She’s busy sucking on my ding-dong

Oh, now, do it just like Sister Ray said

I’m searching for my mainline

I couldn’t hit it sideways

I couldn’t hit it sideways

Oh, now, just like

Oh, just like

Oh, just like

Oh, just like

Oh, just like

Oh, just like

[Refrain]

Doc and sally inside, now, move it along

Cooking for the down five

Who’s staring at Miss Rayon? Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it, do it

Licking up pig pen

I’ve been s-s-s-s-searching for my mainline

I couldn’t hit it sideways

I couldn’t hit it sideways

Just like

Oh, just like, do it, do it, do it

Just like

Just like that

Just like

[Verse 5]

Now Rosie and Miss Rayon

They’re busy waiting for her booster

She’s just back from Carolina

She said she’s bound to meet a sailor

I said you haven’t got the time, time

You busy sucking on my ding-dong

You busy sucking on my ding-dong

Now, just like Sister Ray said

I’m searching for my mainline

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

Whip it on me, Jim, whip it on me, Jim, whip it on me, Jim, whip it on me, Jim

Said I couldn’t hit it sideways

Oh, do it

Now just like, now just like Sister Ray said

[Verse 6]

I said now Cecil’s got his new piece

He cocks it, shoots it, bang, between three and four

He aims it at the sailor

He shoots him down dead on the floor

Oh, you shouldn’t do that

Don’t you know you’ll hit the carpet?

Don’t you know you’ll mess the carpet?

[Verse 7]

Oh, she hasn’t got the time, time

Busy sucking on his ding-dong

She’s busy sucking on his ding-dong

Now just like Sister Ray said

I’m searching for my mainline

Couldn’t hit it sideways

Couldn’t hit it sideways

Now just like, now just like, now just like

Yeah, Sister Ray said, now do it to him

[Verse 8]

Duck and Sally inside

They’re busy cooking for the down five, uh

Who’re staring at Miss Rayon

Who’s busy licking up her pig pen

I’m busy searching for my mainline

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

Now, just like

Now, just like

I said oh, just like

Am-ph-ph-ph-ph-ph-ph-ph-ph-ph-phetamines

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gram Wood – http://olivier.landemaine.free.fr/vu/live/1993/perf1993.html, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40923635