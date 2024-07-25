Soulklassieker du jour: I (Who Have Nothing)

I (Who Have Nothing) is een cover van de Italiaanse song Uno dei Tanti, geschreven door Carlo Donida en Giulio Rapetti. De originele versie werd in 1961 de hitlijsten ingezongen door Joe Sentieri. De internationaal bekendste versie is die van Ben E. King uit 1963, met een nieuwe tekst van Jerry Leiber en Mike Stoller.
De voltallige muziekredactie heeft een zwak voor Tom Jones, dus hier gaat ie:
I, I who have nothing
I, I who have no one
Adore you and want you so
I’m just a no one
With nothing to give you but, oh
I love you
He, he buys you diamonds
Bright, sparkling diamonds
But believe me, hear what I say
That he can give you the world
But he’ll never love you the way
I love you
He can take you any place he wants
To fancy clubs and restaurants
But I can only watch you with
My nose pressed up against the window pane
I, I who have nothing
I, I who have no one
Must watch you go dancing by
Wrapped in the arms of somebody else
When darling, it’s I
Who loves you
