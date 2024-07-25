Soulklassieker du jour: I (Who Have Nothing)

I (Who Have Nothing) is een cover van de Italiaanse song Uno dei Tanti, geschreven door Carlo Donida en Giulio Rapetti. De originele versie werd in 1961 de hitlijsten ingezongen door Joe Sentieri. De internationaal bekendste versie is die van Ben E. King uit 1963, met een nieuwe tekst van Jerry Leiber en Mike Stoller.

De voltallige muziekredactie heeft een zwak voor Tom Jones, dus hier gaat ie:

I, I who have nothing

I, I who have no one

Adore you and want you so

I’m just a no one

With nothing to give you but, oh

I love you

He, he buys you diamonds

Bright, sparkling diamonds

But believe me, hear what I say

That he can give you the world

But he’ll never love you the way

I love you

He can take you any place he wants

To fancy clubs and restaurants

But I can only watch you with

My nose pressed up against the window pane

I, I who have nothing

I, I who have no one

Must watch you go dancing by

Wrapped in the arms of somebody else

When darling, it’s I

Who loves you

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By annulla – originally posted to Flickr as Ben E. King, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3778014