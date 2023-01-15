Prepunkklassieker du jour: Lookin’ For A Kiss

Een van de leukste (en meest trashy!) bands van de vroege jaren ’70. Destijds werden de New York Dolls door veel critici afgeschreven als een kloon van de Stones, maar hun albums hebben de tand des tijds heel wat beter doorstaan dan het meeste werk van de Stones post Exile On Main Street.

Lookin’ for a Kiss werd geschreven voor Cyrinda Foxe, een Amerikaans model waarop David Johansen destijds hopeloos verliefd was. Tot Johansen’s verbazing stemde Foxe in ’77 toe in een huwelijk – om hem een jaar later te laten vallen voor Steve Tyler, de leadzanger van Aerosmith. De song schildert ook een aardig beeld van de decadente New Yorkse scene in de vroege jaren ’70: When everyone goes to your house, they shoot up in your room/Most of them are beautiful, but so obsessed with gloom. In de laatste alinea geeft Johansen toe dat hij naast een kus van Foxe, ook op zoek is naar een fix (heroïneshot): I need a fix and a kiss. Johansen heeft het overleeft, drie andere leden van de Dolls niet.

(When I say I’m in love

You best believe I’m in love

L-U-V!)

I always saw you, just before the dawn

When all the other kids, were just dragging along

I couldn’t believe the way it seemed to be

Remembering the things, you used to say to me

(About…)

You know I can’t be wasting time

Cause I gotta have my fun

I gotta get some fun

I gotta to keep on moving

Can’t stop till it’s all done

And I’m never done

Listen when I tell ya, you got no time for fits

Cause I just gotta make it, can’t afford to miss

And there’s one reason, I’m telling you this

I feels bad…

And I’m a looking for a kiss

Well, won’tcha tell me, those kids are moving so slow

Is it that they just don’t have a place to go

When the day starts breaking, the sun is gonna shine

It’s hard to sleep, if I been crying

(And…)

All the old ladies that are on their way to church

(You go to church)

Baby, here I be a’ roaming, while a looking

Gotta get to a search, I keep on searching

Listen when I tell ya, you got no time for fits

Cause I just gotta make it, can’t afford to miss

If there’s one reason, I’m telling you this

I feels bad… bad, bad

And I’m looking for a kiss

Well, I been looking for a real… hot… kiss

Come on, kiss me

You think it’s bad, but you know it’s true

So why won’t you just look here baby

When I’m looking for a kiss

When everyone goes to your house, they shoot up in your room

Most of them are beautiful, but so obsessed with gloom

I ain’t gonna be here, when they all get home

They’re always looking at me, they won’t leave me alone

I didn’t come here, looking for no fix

(I-I-I know…)

I been hounding the streets all night late baby

Just a looking for a kiss…

I need a fix and a kiss

I need a fix and a kiss

I need a fix and a kiss

I’m a looking for a kiss

I didn’t come here, looking for no fix

(I-I-I know…)

I been hauling booty, all night long baby

Just a looking for a kiss

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By AVRO – FTA001019053 002 con.png Beeld En Geluid Wiki – Gallerie: Toppop 1973, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17901397