Postpunkklassieker du jour: Three Imaginary Boys

De titelsong van het debuutalbum van The Cure. Robert Smith was niet erg tevreden met de productie, maar het album heeft de tand des tijds goed doorstaan. Smith was (en is) geen lachebekje, zoals ook blijkt uit deze song over eenzaamheid en chronische depressie:

Slipping through the door/Hear my heart beats in the hallway/Echoes/Round and round

Inside my head/Drifting up the stairs/I see the steps behind me/Disappearing/Can you help me? In een betere wereld zou de vraag om hulp beantwoord worden. Bij Smith eindigt het met een doodse stilte.

Walk across the garden

In the footsteps of my shadow

See the lights out

No one’s home

In amongst the statues

Stare at nothing in

The garden moves

Can you help me?

Close my eyes

And hold so tightly

Scared of what the morning brings

Waiting for tomorrow

Never comes

Deep inside

The empty feeling

All the night time leaves me

Three imaginary boys

Slipping through the door

Hear my heart beats in the hallway

Echoes

Round and round

Inside my head

Drifting up the stairs

I see the steps behind me

Disappearing

Can you help me?

Close my eyes

And hold so tightly

Scared of what the morning brings

Waiting for tomorrow

Never comes

Deep inside

The empty feeling

All the night time leaves me

Three imaginary boys sing in my

Sleep sweet child

The moon will change your mind

See the cracked reflection

Standing still

Before the bedroom mirror

Over my shoulder

But no one’s there

Whispers in the silence

Pressing close behind me

Pressing close behind

Can you help me?

Can you help me?

Can you help me?

