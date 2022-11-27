Postpunkklassieker du jour: Three Imaginary Boys

De titelsong van het debuutalbum van The Cure. Robert Smith was niet erg tevreden met de productie, maar het album heeft de tand des tijds goed doorstaan. Smith was (en is) geen lachebekje, zoals ook blijkt uit deze song over eenzaamheid en chronische depressie:
Slipping through the door/Hear my heart beats in the hallway/Echoes/Round and round
Inside my head/Drifting up the stairs/I see the steps behind me/Disappearing/Can you help me? In een betere wereld zou de vraag om hulp beantwoord worden. Bij Smith eindigt het met een doodse stilte.
Walk across the garden
In the footsteps of my shadow
See the lights out
No one’s home
In amongst the statues
Stare at nothing in
The garden moves
Can you help me?
Close my eyes
And hold so tightly
Scared of what the morning brings
Waiting for tomorrow
Never comes
Deep inside
The empty feeling
All the night time leaves me
Three imaginary boys
Slipping through the door
Hear my heart beats in the hallway
Echoes
Round and round
Inside my head
Drifting up the stairs
I see the steps behind me
Disappearing
Can you help me?
Close my eyes
And hold so tightly
Scared of what the morning brings
Waiting for tomorrow
Never comes
Deep inside
The empty feeling
All the night time leaves me
Three imaginary boys sing in my
Sleep sweet child
The moon will change your mind
See the cracked reflection
Standing still
Before the bedroom mirror
Over my shoulder
But no one’s there
Whispers in the silence
Pressing close behind me
Pressing close behind
Can you help me?
Can you help me?
Can you help me?
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By https://wellcomeimages.org/indexplus/obf_images/08/94/72385f4ce252b5ca542b4c2dac36.jpgGallery: https://wellcomeimages.org/indexplus/image/L0026693.htmlWellcome Collection gallery (2018-03-22): https://wellcomecollection.org/works/u5dmdnky CC-BY-4.0, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36013113