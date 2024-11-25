Postpunkklassieker du jour: Taste The Floor

Een uitnodiging om eens een kijkje te nemen in je eigen geest (the box upstairs), waar volgens de lachebekjes van The Jesus And Mary Chain niet alles koosjer is: And all the stars don’t shine/And all the walls fall down/And all the fish get drowned. Afkomstig van Psychocandy, één van het handjevol postpunkalbums dat in geen enkele platencollectie mag ontbreken.

It’s too cool

To get something done

Too many things move fast

I can’t quite get a grip at last

And all the stars don’t shine

And all the stars don’t shine

And all the walls fall down

And all the fish get drowned

Here it comes

Can’t you hear the sound of it

Just like a big brass drum

And some cunts always scratching it

Just like a voice is pain

Just like the taste is pain

I wish that I could fly

You have to learn to fly

She’s singing to herself

As she’s singing in herself

And she walk right up to you

As she walk all over you

Don’t turn off

I don’t expect, I just accept

I’m happy in my box

You got to see the box upstairs

And the sun don’t shine

And all the stars don’t shine

And all the walls fall down

And all the fish get drowned

She’s singing to herself

As she’s singing in herself

And she walk right up to you

As she walk all over you