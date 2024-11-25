Postpunkklassieker du jour: Taste The Floor

Een uitnodiging om eens een kijkje te nemen in je eigen geest (the box upstairs), waar volgens de lachebekjes van The Jesus And Mary Chain niet alles koosjer is: And all the stars don’t shine/And all the walls fall down/And all the fish get drowned. Afkomstig van Psychocandy, één van het handjevol postpunkalbums dat in geen enkele platencollectie mag ontbreken.
It’s too cool
To get something done
Too many things move fast
I can’t quite get a grip at last
And all the stars don’t shine
And all the stars don’t shine
And all the walls fall down
And all the fish get drowned
Here it comes
Can’t you hear the sound of it
Just like a big brass drum
And some cunts always scratching it
Just like a voice is pain
Just like the taste is pain
I wish that I could fly
You have to learn to fly
She’s singing to herself
As she’s singing in herself
And she walk right up to you
As she walk all over you
Don’t turn off
I don’t expect, I just accept
I’m happy in my box
You got to see the box upstairs
And the sun don’t shine
And all the stars don’t shine
And all the walls fall down
And all the fish get drowned
She’s singing to herself
As she’s singing in herself
And she walk right up to you
As she walk all over you