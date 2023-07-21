Postpunkklassieker du jour: Israel

Een van de grootste hits van Siouxsie & The Banshees. Israel is nooit op een regulier album van de band verschenen, maar is wel terug te vinden op de compilatie Once Upon a Time: The Singles. De song is altijd een fan favourite geweest, met name vanwege het briljante arrangement en dito productie.

De song werd geschrteven na een bezoek van de band aan Israel. De tekst is lastig te interpreteren, maar lijkt o.a. te verwijzen naar de Holocaust en de Kristallnacht (shattered fragments of the past / Meet in veins on the stained glass). Israel is bedoeld als Kerstlied, maar moet volgens Siouxsie zelf zeker niet religieus geïnterpreteerd worden: “No it’s not about religion as such, it’s more general. A disillusioned person, or whole race who’ve ceased to understand or believe in what they held to be the truth. It tries to put across, you shouldn’t cover what you feel inside by teaching or attitudes imposed on you. It emphasises the strength of the individual.”

Little orphans in the snow

With nowhere to call a home

Start their singing

Singing

Waiting through the summertime

To thaw your hearts in wintertime

That’s why they’re singing

Singing

Waiting for a sign

To turn blood into wine

The sweet taste in your mouth

Turned bitter in its glass

Israel

In Israel

Israel

In Israel

Shattered fragments of the past

Meet in veins of the stained glass

Like the lifeline

In your palm

Red and green reflects the scene

Of a long forgotten dream

There were princes

And there were kings

Now hidden in disguise

Cheap wrappings of lies

Keep your heart alive

With a song from inside

Even though we’re all alone

We are never on our own

When we’re singing

Singing

Hohhhh

Hohhhh

There’s a man who’s looking in

And he smiles a toothless grin

Because he’s singing

Singing

See some people shine with glee

But their song is jealousy

Their hate is clanging

Maddening

In Israel

Will they sing Happy Noel?

In Israel

In Israel

Israel

In Israel

In Israel

Will they sing Happy Noel?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Polydor, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37660971