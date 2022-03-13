Postpunkklassieker du jour: From Here To Eternity

De titelsong van het tweede album van The Only Ones, over heroïneverslaving, lust en de gedoemde poging aan de verslaving – of aan beiden – te ontsnappen. The Only Ones hadden eigenlijk heel groot moeten zijn, maar waren waarschijnlijk net iets te cerebraal om het écht te maken. De epische drugsconsumptie van zanger/tekstschrijver Peter Perrett hielp natuurlijk ook niet mee. De legende wil dat een tournee van The Only Ones in de late jaren ’70 primair tot doel had heroïne door heel Groot-Brittannië te transporteren. Doodzonde, want Perrett was één van de beste tekstdichters uit de (post)punkscene en beschikte over gevoel voor een goede melodie. Perrett en zijn vrouw Zena Kakoulli hebben het allemaal overleefd, maar beiden lijden als gevolg van decennia drugsmisbruik (het roken van heroïne en crack) aan de longziekte COPD.



I see a woman with death in her eyes

But I don’t have the time to pray

For her salvation or for her soul

She walks her chosen way

But in the darkness, and in the light

I have found some hope

Of me getting out, from this underground

I can’t wait to get back home, back home

Such a tender age to sell her soul

For dreams that don’t come true

She’s like a woman whose whole life has dissolved

She’s the living proof

That all that glitters is not gold

And even serpents shine

Ah, she got bitten then, she’ll get bitten again

While I’m sitting here watching the tide come in

You make me feel responsible

For the state you’ve got yourself in

Oh I know it’s impossible for you

To ever be the same person again

I got us into this, I’ve gotta get us out, uh huh

It’s you and me all the way

From here to eternity

It’s you and me all the way

