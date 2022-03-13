Postpunkklassieker du jour: From Here To Eternity

De titelsong van het tweede album van The Only Ones, over heroïneverslaving, lust en de gedoemde poging aan de verslaving – of aan beiden – te ontsnappen. The Only Ones hadden eigenlijk heel groot moeten zijn, maar waren waarschijnlijk net iets te cerebraal om het écht te maken. De epische drugsconsumptie van zanger/tekstschrijver Peter Perrett hielp natuurlijk ook niet mee. De legende wil dat een tournee van The Only Ones in de late jaren ’70 primair tot doel had heroïne door heel Groot-Brittannië te transporteren. Doodzonde, want Perrett was één van de beste tekstdichters uit de (post)punkscene en beschikte over gevoel voor een goede melodie. Perrett en zijn vrouw Zena Kakoulli hebben het allemaal overleefd, maar beiden lijden als gevolg van decennia drugsmisbruik (het roken van heroïne en crack) aan de longziekte COPD.
I see a woman with death in her eyes
But I don’t have the time to pray
For her salvation or for her soul
She walks her chosen way
But in the darkness, and in the light
I have found some hope
Of me getting out, from this underground
I can’t wait to get back home, back home
Such a tender age to sell her soul
For dreams that don’t come true
She’s like a woman whose whole life has dissolved
She’s the living proof
That all that glitters is not gold
And even serpents shine
Ah, she got bitten then, she’ll get bitten again
While I’m sitting here watching the tide come in
You make me feel responsible
For the state you’ve got yourself in
Oh I know it’s impossible for you
To ever be the same person again
I got us into this, I’ve gotta get us out, uh huh
It’s you and me all the way
From here to eternity
It’s you and me all the way
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Zena Perrett – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42827713