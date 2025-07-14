Postpunkklassieker du jour: Charlotte Street

Caroline heeft zijn best ervoor gedaan, maar het werd geen (hit-)single. Postpunk die je net zo goed “beat” of “rock’n’roll” kunt noemen, al is het voor dat laatste misschien te poëtisch.

I was looking for a rhyme for the New York Times

When I sensed I was not alone

She said, “Do you know how to spell audaciously?”

I could tell I was in love

And so I forced a smile contrary to my style

And she looked into my eyes

She said, “Do you want to go heaven

Or would you rather not be saved?”

Here comes my train

I’m on my way

Will you not see

I don’t need your sympathy

I won’t read your poetry

Oh, sweetness please

So she took me back to her basement flat

Which was down on Charlotte Street

Though it was never my intention

No, we were not intense not least because

“Well, if you must just take then I’m a piece of cake”

That is what she said to me

And so I gave myself to her charity

Well, at least that’s how it seemed

Here comes my train

I’m on my way

Will you not see

I don’t need your sympathy

I won’t read your poetry

Oh, bittersweets

I was looking for a rhyme for the New York Times when I was distracted

Yes, those were precious times together that we wasted

Now I’m working hard for my union card

I must be leaving Charlotte Street

Though it was never my intention to stay so long

So long



Lloyd Cole and the Commotions

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Michiel1972 – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11394047