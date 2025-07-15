Postpunkklassieker du jour: Beautiful waste

The Triffids, uit Perth, West-Australië. Ik heb ze zowaar mogen zien optreden namens de platenmaatschappij, die “ons” (RVZ) in de gaten hield omdat we draaiden wat verder niet te horen was. Wat niet per se hiervoor geldt.

Beautiful waste, stupid feeling

Why do you feel it? When will it stop?

Beautiful waste, wonderful feeling

Ready to die now, ready to drop

River of waste, mountain of feeling

Bigger than love, bigger than us

Beautiful waste, terrible fever of love

Stupid feeling making fools out of us

Fools out of us

Beautiful waste, stupid feeling

Try and ignore it, tell it to stop

River of sadness, one moment of glory

Don’t it hurt and sting when your love runs out

Over and out

Beautiful waste, stupid feeling

Why do you feel it? When will it stop?

River of sadness, one moment of glory

Don’t it hurt and sting when your love runs out

Over and out

Feeling of love, feeling of love

Over and out



1984

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14795530