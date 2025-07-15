Postpunkklassieker du jour: Beautiful waste

The Triffids, uit Perth, West-Australië. Ik heb ze zowaar mogen zien optreden namens de platenmaatschappij, die “ons” (RVZ) in de gaten hield omdat we draaiden wat verder niet te horen was. Wat niet per se hiervoor geldt.
Beautiful waste, stupid feeling
Why do you feel it? When will it stop?
Beautiful waste, wonderful feeling
Ready to die now, ready to drop
River of waste, mountain of feeling
Bigger than love, bigger than us
Beautiful waste, terrible fever of love
Stupid feeling making fools out of us
Fools out of us
Beautiful waste, stupid feeling
Try and ignore it, tell it to stop
River of sadness, one moment of glory
Don’t it hurt and sting when your love runs out
Over and out
Beautiful waste, stupid feeling
Why do you feel it? When will it stop?
River of sadness, one moment of glory
Don’t it hurt and sting when your love runs out
Over and out
Feeling of love, feeling of love
Over and out
1984
