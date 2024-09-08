Popklassieker du jour: Rio

Glorieuze countrypop van Michael Nesmith, de meest getalenteerde Monkee. Nesmith’s albums uit de jaren zijn van een constante hoge kwaliteit, maar hij is eigenlijk altijd een beetje een culthero gebleven. Ten onrechte, zoals dit pareltje bewijst. Speciale aandacht voor het fantastische arrangement en de dito instrumentatie.
I’m hearing the light from the window
I’m seeing the sound of the sea
My feet have come loose from their moorings
I’m feeling quite wonderfully free
[Chorus]
And I think I will travel to Rio
Using the music for flight
There’s nothing I know of in Rio
But it’s something to do with the night
It’s only a whimsical notion
To fly down to Rio tonight
And I probably won’t fly down to Rio
But then again, I just might
[Verse 2]
There’s wings to the thought behind fancy
There’s wings to the thought behind play
And dancing to rhythms of laughter
Makes laughter the rhythm of rain
[Chorus]
And I think I will travel to Rio
Using the music for flight
There’s nothing I know of in Rio
But it’s something to do with the night
It’s only a whimsical notion
To fly down to Rio tonight
And I probably won’t fly down to Rio
But then again, I just might
“This is the first call for Flight 77 to Rio de Janeiro, now boarding at Gate 17. This is the first call.”
[Verse 3]
I feel such a sense of well-being
The problems have come to be solved
And what I thought was proper for battle
I see now is proper for love
[Chorus]
And I think I will travel to Rio
Using the music for flight
There’s nothing I know of in Rio
But it’s something to do with the night
It’s only a whimsical notion
To fly down to Rio tonight
And I probably won’t fly down to Rio
But then again, I just might
[Chorus]
I think I will travel to Rio
Using the music for flight
There’s nothing I know of in Rio
But it’s something to do with the night
It’s only a whimsical notion
To fly down to Rio tonight
I probably won’t fly down to Rio
But then again, I just might
“Reno? Why Reno?”
“Not Reno, dummy. Rio, Rio de Janeiro”