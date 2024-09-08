Popklassieker du jour: Rio

Glorieuze countrypop van Michael Nesmith, de meest getalenteerde Monkee. Nesmith’s albums uit de jaren zijn van een constante hoge kwaliteit, maar hij is eigenlijk altijd een beetje een culthero gebleven. Ten onrechte, zoals dit pareltje bewijst. Speciale aandacht voor het fantastische arrangement en de dito instrumentatie.

[Verse 1]I’m hearing the light from the windowI’m seeing the sound of the seaMy feet have come loose from their mooringsI’m feeling quite wonderfully free

[Chorus]

And I think I will travel to Rio

Using the music for flight

There’s nothing I know of in Rio

But it’s something to do with the night

It’s only a whimsical notion

To fly down to Rio tonight

And I probably won’t fly down to Rio

But then again, I just might

[Verse 2]

There’s wings to the thought behind fancy

There’s wings to the thought behind play

And dancing to rhythms of laughter

Makes laughter the rhythm of rain

[Chorus]

And I think I will travel to Rio

Using the music for flight

There’s nothing I know of in Rio

But it’s something to do with the night

It’s only a whimsical notion

To fly down to Rio tonight

And I probably won’t fly down to Rio

But then again, I just might