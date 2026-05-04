Poetin vreest een moordaanslag en/of een staatsgreep

Volgens de populaire Russische blogger Maxim Kalashnikov (what’s in a name) staan de Russische elites op het punt Vladimir Poetin te dumpen en te vervangen door een zwakke, pro-westerse marionet, om het Westen ervan te overtuigen de sancties tegen het land op te heffen. Na de val van Poetin zou het die de elites dan vrij staan diens erfenis (lees: poen) onderling te verdelen.

Alles natuurlijk FWIW. Normaal gesproken zouden we zo’n column met enige scepsis bekijken, ware het niet dat er inderdaad signalen zijn die erop lijken te wijzen dat binnen de Russische elites niet alles koek en ei is.

Volgens het onderzoekscollectief Important Stories heeft het Kremlin de afgelopen weken ongekende veiligheidsmaatregelen getroffen, omdat Vladimir Poetin rekening houdt met een mogelijke staatsgreep of moordaanslag.

IS baseert zich daarbij op een rapport dat is opgesteld door de inlichtingendienst van een EU-land. Een ‘regeringsfunctionaris’ van dat land heeft het rapport doorgespeeld aan Important stories. De getroffen maatregelen zijn inderdaad nogal heftig:

Visitors to the Presidential Administration undergo two levels of screening, including a full body search by FSO officers.

The FSO has significantly reduced the list of locations regularly visited by the president; neither he nor his family visit their usual residences in the Moscow region and Valdai anymore.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Putin has often taken refuge in renovated bunkers, particularly in the Krasnodar region, where he may work for weeks, while Russian media continue public communication using pre-recorded footage.

No visits to military infrastructure have been organized this year, in contrast to frequent trips in 2025.

Communication networks in certain districts of Moscow are periodically shut down.

FSO officers conduct large-scale checks using canine units and are also deployed along the Moscow River, ready to respond to possible drone attacks.

The FSO now controls and approves any informational or media publication involving the president, relying on a secret presidential decree (apparently referring to announcements of Putin’s trips and participation in various events — R.A.)

Personnel working near Putin are now prohibited from using mobile phones; they must use devices without internet access.

These employees are also banned from using public transportation and move exclusively using FSO transport; surveillance systems have been installed in the homes of cooks, photographers, and bodyguards.

Kalahnikov voorspelt een apocalyptisch scenario na de val van Poetin, met elkaar bestrijdende clans, een economische malaise waarbij de huidige crisis verbleekt, interetnische conflicten en de mogelijke desintegratie van leger, politie en veiligheidsdiensten. Met name dat laatste zou ronduit catastrofaal zijn, met de terugkeer van zwaar getraumatiseerde frontsoldaten die NUL toekomstperspectief hebben.

Het volledige rapport kun je hier vinden.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Pavel Kazachkov from Moscow, Russia – Moscow Kremlin, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40728979