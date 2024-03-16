Een dierbaar nummer van ons vrije radiostation, iets wat in de wandeling “piraat” werd/wordt genoemd. Ini Kamoze voordat hij bij groter publiek bekend werd.

Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…

Well, I don’t wanna be friendly

With a man who would tell me

One truth and twenty lie

Who try to take what I mon make

Well, I don’t respect you guy

And now everyday, come around my way

And you won’t come here I say

Is a lucky thing I am a strong man

Or I would’a lose my sting

Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…

Well, under ya law, I a outlaw

My right is made a wrong

You take the meat and you eat all the bone

And said I should run along, boy

And now, when I ask, “What’s there for me?”

You say, “What will be, will be?”

Now, you sit down, get fat and round

Collecting my royalty

Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…

From I was born, they came along

And stole my navel string

In a broad day light, my birthright

Was robbed by your king

Now, you want to know

How much we know you?

You, you all bunch of crows

You don’t know that we don’t know

It’s not the bottler or date, it is the Coke

Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…

Well, I don’t wanna be friendly

With a man who would tell me

One truth and twenty lie

Who try to take what I done make

Well, I don’t respect you guy

And now everyday, you come around my way

And you won’t come here I say

Is a lucky thing I am a strong man

Or I would’a lose my sting

Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…

Well, I know what ya wanna do

I won’t do what you want me to

To my own self I must be true

So away, away with you

Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…

Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…



Pirate, 1986

