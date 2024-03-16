Een dierbaar nummer van ons vrije radiostation, iets wat in de wandeling “piraat” werd/wordt genoemd. Ini Kamoze voordat hij bij groter publiek bekend werd.
Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…
Well, I don’t wanna be friendly
With a man who would tell me
One truth and twenty lie
Who try to take what I mon make
Well, I don’t respect you guy
And now everyday, come around my way
And you won’t come here I say
Is a lucky thing I am a strong man
Or I would’a lose my sting
Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…
Well, under ya law, I a outlaw
My right is made a wrong
You take the meat and you eat all the bone
And said I should run along, boy
And now, when I ask, “What’s there for me?”
You say, “What will be, will be?”
Now, you sit down, get fat and round
Collecting my royalty
Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…
From I was born, they came along
And stole my navel string
In a broad day light, my birthright
Was robbed by your king
Now, you want to know
How much we know you?
You, you all bunch of crows
You don’t know that we don’t know
It’s not the bottler or date, it is the Coke
Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…
Well, I don’t wanna be friendly
With a man who would tell me
One truth and twenty lie
Who try to take what I done make
Well, I don’t respect you guy
And now everyday, you come around my way
And you won’t come here I say
Is a lucky thing I am a strong man
Or I would’a lose my sting
Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…
Well, I know what ya wanna do
I won’t do what you want me to
To my own self I must be true
So away, away with you
Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…
Pirate, pirate, pirate, pi…
Pirate, 1986
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Caspiax – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3536928