Pictures of Lily?”

Een van Townsend’s grappigste teksten, over een jongen die moeite heeft in slaap te vallen. Zijn vader geeft hem wat ‘vieze plaatjes’ om te bestuderen. Het helpt inderdaad, maar heeft een onverwacht neveneffect: de jongen raakt verliefd op Lily. Helaas blijkt Lily al in 1929 overleden te zijn. Bummer. Townsend: “merely a ditty about masturbation and the importance of it to a young man. it’s all about a boy who can’t sleep at night, so his dad gives him some dirty pictures to look at. then he falls in love with the girl in the pictures which is too bad because she is dead”. Vreemd genoeg ontging de expliciet seksuele inhoud van de song de zedenmeesters van de BBC volledig.

I used to wake up in the morning

I used to feel so bad

I got so sick of having sleepless nights

I went and told my dad

He said, “Son, now, here’s some little somethings”

And stuck them on my wall

And now my nights ain’t quite so lonely

In fact I, I don’t feel bad at all

I don’t feel bad at all