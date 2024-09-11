Pasolini over politie en studenten

Pasolini dicht na een veldslag op de Via Giulia. We kunnen het Italiaanse origineel (overigens was Friauls zijn moedertaal, waarin hij eerder gedichten heeft geschreven) bieden en een Engelse vertaling.

II PCI ai giovani!!

È triste. La polemica contro

il PCI andava fatta nella prima metà

del decennio passato. Siete in ritardo, figli.

E non ha nessuna importanza se allora non eravate ancora nati…

Adesso i giornalisti di tutto il mondo (compresi

quelli delle televisioni)

vi leccano (come credo ancora si dica nel linguaggio

delle Università) il culo. Io no, amici.

Avete facce di figli di papà.

Buona razza non mente.

Avete lo stesso occhio cattivo.

Siete paurosi, incerti, disperati

(benissimo) ma sapete anche come essere

prepotenti, ricattatori e sicuri:

prerogative piccoloborghesi, amici.

Quando ieri a Valle Giulia avete fatto a botte

coi poliziotti,

io simpatizzavo coi poliziotti!

Perché i poliziotti sono figli di poveri.

Vengono da periferie, contadine o urbane che siano.

Quanto a me, conosco assai bene

il loro modo di esser stati bambini e ragazzi,

le preziose mille lire, il padre rimasto ragazzo anche lui,

a causa della miseria, che non dà autorità.

La madre incallita come un facchino, o tenera,

per qualche malattia, come un uccellino;

i tanti fratelli, la casupola

tra gli orti con la salvia rossa (in terreni

altrui, lottizzati); i bassi

sulle cloache; o gli appartamenti nei grandi

caseggiati popolari, ecc. ecc.

E poi, guardateli come li vestono: come pagliacci,

con quella stoffa ruvida che puzza di rancio

fureria e popolo. Peggio di tutto, naturalmente,

e lo stato psicologico cui sono ridotti

(per una quarantina di mille lire al mese):

senza più sorriso,

senza più amicizia col mondo,

separati,

esclusi (in una esclusione che non ha uguali);

umiliati dalla perdita della qualità di uomini

per quella di poliziotti (l’essere odiati fa odiare).

Hanno vent’anni, la vostra età, cari e care.

Siamo ovviamente d’accordo contro l’istituzione della polizia.

Ma prendetevela contro la Magistratura, e vedrete!

I ragazzi poliziotti

che voi per sacro teppismo (di eletta tradizione

risorgimentale)

di figli di papà, avete bastonato,

appartengono all’altra classe sociale.

A Valle Giulia, ieri, si è cosi avuto un frammento

di lotta di classe: e voi, amici (benché dalla parte

della ragione) eravate i ricchi,

mentre i poliziotti (che erano dalla parte

del torto) erano i poveri. Bella vittoria, dunque,

la vostra! In questi casi,

ai poliziotti si danno i fiori, amici.

*

Its sad. a critique of

the pci should have been done in the first half

of the past decade. You are late, children.

And it doesnt matter that at the time you were not born.

Now the journalists of the entire world (the t.v.

ones included)

kiss your (as they still say, I think, in

university) ass. I dont, friends.

You have the face of daddys boys.

Your clean appearance doesnt lie.

You have that mean look.

You are afraid, uncertain, despairing

(very good) but you also know how to be

spoilt, scheming and arrogant:

petit-bourgeoise values, my friends.

When you were at the Villa Giulia yestday you brawled

with the police,

I sympathised with the policemen!

Because policemen are sons of the poor.

They come from the outskirts, urban and rural.

As for me, I know well,

I know how they were as little kids and young men,

the precious penny, the father who never grew up,

because poverty does not bestow authority.

The mother calloused like a porter, or tender,

because of some disease, like a little bird;

the many children, the hut

among the orchards overgrown with red weeds (on someone elses

land); the slums

over the sewers;or the apartments in the vast

council estates, ecc. ecc.

And, look how they dress them up: like clowns,

with that rough cloth that stinks of

uniform and poverty. Worse of all, naturally,

is the psychological state to which they are reduced

(for a handful of dollars a month):

with no more smile,

without any friends in the world,

apart,

excluded (in an exclusion without equals);

humiliated at the loss of their human values

in exchange for police ones (being hated breeds hatred).

They are twenty, your age, my dear boys and girls.

We are all obviously against the institution of the police.

But try going against the courts, and then youll see!

The boy policemen

that you, out of the sacred violence (of the venerable risorgimento

tradition)

of the daddys boy, have beaten,

They belong to the other class.

At Valle Giulia, yesterday, occurred an instance of

class war: and you, my friends (although on the

right side) you were the rich,

while the policemen (who were on the

wrong side) they were the poor.A nice victory, then,

yours! In these cases ,

to the police you should give flowers, my friends.

(Bron)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Onbekend – http://www.artribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/pier-paolo-pasolini.jpg, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=44806979