Pantheons met plastic zuilen

Van de voorlaatste lp van de Everly Brothers voor ze uit elkaar gingen en weer bijeen kwamen. Don Everly spreekt zijn afgrijzen uit van optreden in Las Vegas, kerkhof van levende artiesten die hun tijd gehad hebben.
Turn the wheel and let it spin
Tip the glass and see the bottom
Can’t you see you’ll never win
Oh, I’m tired of singing my song in Las Vegas
Where’s the last real place you’ve been
Getting here is lots of trouble
Oh, I’m not coming back again
Oh, I’m tired of singing my song in Las Vegas
Tries to imitate the world
Just like looking in a window
Plastic men and painted girls
Oh, I’m tired of singing my song in Las Vegas
Monuments are built by man
Pantheons with plastic columns
Take a look at Boulder Dam
Oh, I’m tired of singing my song in Las Vegas
I’m tired of singing my song in Las Vegas, 1972
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Martin Luther King als standbeeld in Las Vegas, eigen foto AJvdK