Pantheons met plastic zuilen

Van de voorlaatste lp van de Everly Brothers voor ze uit elkaar gingen en weer bijeen kwamen. Don Everly spreekt zijn afgrijzen uit van optreden in Las Vegas, kerkhof van levende artiesten die hun tijd gehad hebben.

Turn the wheel and let it spin

Tip the glass and see the bottom

Can’t you see you’ll never win

Oh, I’m tired of singing my song in Las Vegas

Where’s the last real place you’ve been

Getting here is lots of trouble

Oh, I’m not coming back again

Oh, I’m tired of singing my song in Las Vegas

Tries to imitate the world

Just like looking in a window

Plastic men and painted girls

Oh, I’m tired of singing my song in Las Vegas

Monuments are built by man

Pantheons with plastic columns

Take a look at Boulder Dam

Oh, I’m tired of singing my song in Las Vegas



I’m tired of singing my song in Las Vegas, 1972

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Martin Luther King als standbeeld in Las Vegas, eigen foto AJvdK