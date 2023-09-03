Over Peter Blanker gesproken

Want waar is hij bekender van dan van zijn versie van dit nummer van Mac Davis (op de wijze van een geestelijk lied, maar dat een andere keer).

Back a few months ago, I was headlinin’ a great big nightclub…

And they put me up a couple days early, I came in a couple days early

And they put me up in what they call the “Star Suite”

Now here I am, headlinin’ in one of the biggest nightclubs

In the country and I wake up at eight o’clock in the morning

In this “Star Suite”…

…All by myself

[Crowd:] Awwww!

Yeah, that’s what I said, “Awwww”

But I did what I’ve always done, man, to cheer myself up

I picked up my guitar, I sat down and I wrote me a little song

Now this is how it feels to be alone at the top of the hill

Tryin’ to figure out why

Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble

When you’re perfect in every way

I can’t wait to look in the mirror

‘Cause I get better lookin’ each day

To know me is to love me

I must be a hell of a man

Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble

But I’m doin’ the best that I can

I used to have a girlfriend

But I guess she just couldn’t compete

With all of these love-starved women

Who keep clamoring at my feet

Well I probably could find me another

But I guess they’re all in awe of me

Who cares? I never get lonesome

‘Cause I treasure my own company

Oh… Lord, it’s hard to be humble

When you’re perfect in every way

I can’t wait to look in the mirror

‘Cause I get better lookin’ each day

To know me is to love me

I must be a hell of a man

Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble

But I’m doin’ the best that I can

I guess you could say I’m a loner

A cowboy outlaw, tough and proud

Well, I could have lots of friends if I wanted

But then I wouldn’t stand out from the crowd

Some folks say that I’m “egotistical”

Hell, I don’t even know what that means

I guess it has something to do with the way

That I fill out my skin-tight blue jeans

Oh… Come on, where’s all the kickers in here?!

Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble

When you’re perfect in every way

I can’t wait to look in the mirror

‘Cause I get better lookin’ each day

To know me is to love me

I must be a hell of a man

Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble

But I’m doin’ the best that I can!

One more time, what are we doin’?

We’re doing the best that we can!

Give yourselves a hand

Yee-haw!

Nederlandse pendant. Ik heb mensen ontmoet die de ironie van dit lied niet inzagen.



’t Is moeilijk bescheiden te blijven, Peter Blanker

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Carol M. Highsmith – Eigen werk, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9863176