Over Peter Blanker gesproken

Want waar is hij bekender van dan van zijn versie van dit nummer van Mac Davis (op de wijze van een geestelijk lied, maar dat een andere keer).
Back a few months ago, I was headlinin’ a great big nightclub…
And they put me up a couple days early, I came in a couple days early
And they put me up in what they call the “Star Suite”
Now here I am, headlinin’ in one of the biggest nightclubs
In the country and I wake up at eight o’clock in the morning
In this “Star Suite”…
…All by myself
[Crowd:] Awwww!
Yeah, that’s what I said, “Awwww”
But I did what I’ve always done, man, to cheer myself up
I picked up my guitar, I sat down and I wrote me a little song
Now this is how it feels to be alone at the top of the hill
Tryin’ to figure out why
Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble
When you’re perfect in every way
I can’t wait to look in the mirror
‘Cause I get better lookin’ each day
To know me is to love me
I must be a hell of a man
Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble
But I’m doin’ the best that I can
I used to have a girlfriend
But I guess she just couldn’t compete
With all of these love-starved women
Who keep clamoring at my feet
Well I probably could find me another
But I guess they’re all in awe of me
Who cares? I never get lonesome
‘Cause I treasure my own company
Oh… Lord, it’s hard to be humble
When you’re perfect in every way
I can’t wait to look in the mirror
‘Cause I get better lookin’ each day
To know me is to love me
I must be a hell of a man
Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble
But I’m doin’ the best that I can
I guess you could say I’m a loner
A cowboy outlaw, tough and proud
Well, I could have lots of friends if I wanted
But then I wouldn’t stand out from the crowd
Some folks say that I’m “egotistical”
Hell, I don’t even know what that means
I guess it has something to do with the way
That I fill out my skin-tight blue jeans
Oh… Come on, where’s all the kickers in here?!
Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble
When you’re perfect in every way
I can’t wait to look in the mirror
‘Cause I get better lookin’ each day
To know me is to love me
I must be a hell of a man
Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble
But I’m doin’ the best that I can!
One more time, what are we doin’?
We’re doing the best that we can!
Give yourselves a hand
Yee-haw!
Nederlandse pendant. Ik heb mensen ontmoet die de ironie van dit lied niet inzagen.
’t Is moeilijk bescheiden te blijven, Peter Blanker
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Carol M. Highsmith – Eigen werk, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9863176