Operaklassieker du jour: Alabama Song

De Alabama Song werd in 1927 voor het eerst gepubliceerd in Brecht’s gedichtenbundel Hauspostille. Brecht’s vriendin Elisabeth Hauptmann vertaalde het gedicht in het Engels. In 1930 namen Brecht en Kurt Weill de Engelse versie op in hun opera Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny.

Het lied wordt gezongen door een groep dronken prostituees die onderweg is naar de fictieve stad Mahagonny. Veel hoop op de toekomst hebben de vrouwen niet: ze denken uitsluitend te kunnen overleven door hun lichamen te verkopen aan de mannen in Mahagonny. De ‘moon of Alabama’ in de tekst staat symbool voor de hoop op een beter leven.

Lotte Lenya sprak geen woord Engels – Weill moest haar uitleggen waar de song over ging – maar niemand na haar wist de tragische situatie van de vrouwen beter uit te beelden dan zij. Vergeleken met Lenya klinkt de veel bekendere versie van The Doors als een oppervlakkige carnavalsschlager.

Oh, show us the wayTo the next whisky barOh, don’t ask whyOh, don’t ask whyFor we must findThe next whisky barFor if we don’t findThe next whisky barI tell you we must dieI tell you we must dieI tell you, I tell youI tell you we must die

Oh, moon of Alabama

We now must say goodbye

We’ve lost our good old mama

And must have whisky, oh, you know why

Oh, moon of Alabama

We now must say goodbye

We’ve lost our good old mama

And must have whisky, oh, you know why

Oh, show us the way

To the next pretty boy

Oh, don’t ask why

Oh, don’t ask why

For we must find

The next pretty boy

For if we don’t find

The next pretty boy

I tell you we must die

I tell you we must die

I tell you, I tell you

I tell you we must die

Oh, moon of Alabama

We now must say goodbye

We’ve lost our good old mama

And must have a boy, oh, you know why

Oh, moon of Alabama

We now must say goodbye

We’ve lost our good old mama

And must have a boy, oh, you know why