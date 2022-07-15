Operaklassieker du jour: Alabama Song

De Alabama Song werd in 1927 voor het eerst gepubliceerd in Brecht’s gedichtenbundel Hauspostille. Brecht’s vriendin Elisabeth Hauptmann vertaalde het gedicht in het Engels. In 1930 namen Brecht en Kurt Weill de Engelse versie op in hun opera Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny.
Het lied wordt gezongen door een groep dronken prostituees die onderweg is naar de fictieve stad Mahagonny. Veel hoop op de toekomst hebben de vrouwen niet: ze denken uitsluitend te kunnen overleven door hun lichamen te verkopen aan de mannen in Mahagonny. De ‘moon of Alabama’ in de tekst staat symbool voor de hoop op een beter leven.
Lotte Lenya sprak geen woord Engels – Weill moest haar uitleggen waar de song over ging – maar niemand na haar wist de tragische situatie van de vrouwen beter uit te beelden dan zij. Vergeleken met Lenya klinkt de veel bekendere versie van The Doors als een oppervlakkige carnavalsschlager.
To the next whisky bar
Oh, don’t ask why
Oh, don’t ask why
For we must find
The next whisky bar
For if we don’t find
The next whisky bar
I tell you we must die
I tell you we must die
I tell you, I tell you
I tell you we must die
Oh, moon of Alabama
We now must say goodbye
We’ve lost our good old mama
And must have whisky, oh, you know why
Oh, moon of Alabama
We now must say goodbye
We’ve lost our good old mama
And must have whisky, oh, you know why
Oh, show us the way
To the next pretty boy
Oh, don’t ask why
Oh, don’t ask why
For we must find
The next pretty boy
For if we don’t find
The next pretty boy
I tell you we must die
I tell you we must die
I tell you, I tell you
I tell you we must die
Oh, moon of Alabama
We now must say goodbye
We’ve lost our good old mama
And must have a boy, oh, you know why
Oh, moon of Alabama
We now must say goodbye
We’ve lost our good old mama
And must have a boy, oh, you know why
To the next little dollar
Oh, don’t ask why
Oh, don’t ask why
For we must find
The next little dollar
For if we don’t find
The next little dollar
I tell you we must die
I tell you we must die
I tell you, I tell you
I tell you we must dieOh, moon of Alabama
(Oh, moon of Alabama)
We now must say goodbye
(We now must say goodbye)
We’ve lost our good old mama
(Our good old mama)
And must have dollars, oh, you know why
Oh, moon of Alabama
We now must say goodbye
We’ve lost our good old mama
And must have dollars, oh, you know why
(You know why, you know why)