Ook Taos, New Mexico

Canadese zanger R. Dean Taylor was de eerste prominente witte artiest bij Motown. Dan krijgen we het rubriceringsprobleem bij dit nummer uit 1972. We zullen het dan toch maar als soul boeken.

Taos New Mexico is ook nog beroemd geworden als plaats van herkomst van uitbestede smeris McCloud in New York. En dat terwijl je toch heel goed moet kijken op de kaart om het te ontwaren. Ze hebben McCloud dan ook een southern drawl toebedeeld die niet bij New Mexico hoort.

My mama wrote a letter in she said:

“Son, you beter hurry, get home quick

Maria’s tired of waitin’ and you know she started datin’

And she got her pick”

Here I am in jail with no-one to pull my bail

And I just wanna go home

And when I do I’ll never leave Maria alone

I’m serving time Taos, New Mexico

And I just wanna go home

I’m serving time in Taos, New Mexico

Never felt so alone

I just had to buy her things like pretty clothes and diamond rings

And so much more

The thing that I just couldn’t see is that she only wanted me

Ragged and poor

Here I am in jail with no-one to pull my bail

And I just wanna go home

And when I do I’ll never leave Maria alone

I’m serving time Taos, New Mexico

And I just wanna go home

I’m serving time in Taos, New Mexico

Never felt so alone

Those awful nights are long and cold

What if she needs someone to hold while I’m away?

I can see her by the fire eatin’ cheese and getting higher

With Don José

Here I am in jail with no-one to pull my bail

And I just wanna go home

And when I do I’ll never leave Maria alone

I’m serving time Taos, New Mexico

And I just wanna go home

I’m serving time in Taos, New Mexico

Never felt so alone

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By https://theaudiodb.com/artist/142842, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=69770968