Ontmoet de geesten. Alternatieve 1181-1210



1181. Gerry Rafferty – Whatever is written in your heart

1182. Walkabouts – Murdering stone



1183. Brian Eno – St. Elmo’s fire

1184. Allen Toussaint – St. James Infirmary



1185. Gidon Kremer – To the memory of an angel (Alban Berg; vioolconcert deel 1 Andante)

1186. Max Woiski Sr. – Mi lobbie Paramaribo



1187. Lydia & Her Melody Strings – Each time you leave

1188. Mary Wells – My guy



1189. Max Woiski Jr. – De Fabeltjeskrant

1190. Kuana Torres Kahele – Puana Hahani



1191. Yo-Yo-Ma – Cello Suite no.6 in D majeur (Bach)

1192. Jacques Brel – Les prénoms de Paris



1193. Marvelettes – The hunter gets captured by the game

1194. Wolfsheim – Tender days



1195. Alice in Chains – Rain when I die

1196. Willem Breuker Kollektief & Denise Jannah – Pavane pour une infante défunte (Ravel)



1197. Guido Belcanto – Pipi Blues

1198. Tielman Brothers – Little bird



1199. John Coltrane – Blue train

1200. John Fogerty – Hot rod heart



1201. Beatles – I me mine

1202. Mahavishnu Orchestra – Meeting of the spirits



1203. Bettie Serveert – Lover I don’t have to love

1204. Neil Young – Revolution Blues



1205. Soft Machine – Stanley Stamp’s Gibbon ALbum

1206. Arcade Fire – Reflektor



1207. Lou Rawls – Tobacco Road

1208. Carlos Do Carmo – O amarelo do CARRIS



1209. Concertgebouworkest o.l.v. Bernard Haitink – Symphone 3 in d kl t (Mahler)

1210. Alabama 3 – Keep your shades on!

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Harry Pot / Anefo – http://proxy.handle.net/10648/a95954c8-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=69618745