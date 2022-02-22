Ontmoet de geesten. Alternatieve 1181-1210

1181. Gerry Rafferty – Whatever is written in your heart
1182. Walkabouts – Murdering stone
1183. Brian Eno – St. Elmo’s fire
1184. Allen Toussaint – St. James Infirmary
1185. Gidon Kremer – To the memory of an angel (Alban Berg; vioolconcert deel 1 Andante)
1186. Max Woiski Sr. – Mi lobbie Paramaribo
1187. Lydia & Her Melody Strings – Each time you leave
1188. Mary Wells – My guy
1189. Max Woiski Jr. – De Fabeltjeskrant
1190. Kuana Torres Kahele – Puana Hahani
1191. Yo-Yo-Ma – Cello Suite no.6 in D majeur (Bach)
1192. Jacques Brel – Les prénoms de Paris
1193. Marvelettes – The hunter gets captured by the game
1194. Wolfsheim – Tender days
1195. Alice in Chains – Rain when I die
1196. Willem Breuker Kollektief & Denise Jannah – Pavane pour une infante défunte (Ravel)
1197. Guido Belcanto – Pipi Blues
1198. Tielman Brothers – Little bird
1199. John Coltrane – Blue train
1200. John Fogerty – Hot rod heart
1201. Beatles – I me mine
1202. Mahavishnu Orchestra – Meeting of the spirits
1203. Bettie Serveert – Lover I don’t have to love
1204. Neil Young – Revolution Blues
1205. Soft Machine – Stanley Stamp’s Gibbon ALbum
1206. Arcade Fire – Reflektor
1207. Lou Rawls – Tobacco Road
1208. Carlos Do Carmo – O amarelo do CARRIS
1209. Concertgebouworkest o.l.v. Bernard Haitink – Symphone 3 in d kl t (Mahler)
1210. Alabama 3 – Keep your shades on!
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Harry Pot / Anefo – http://proxy.handle.net/10648/a95954c8-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=69618745