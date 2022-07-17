Oklahoma, USA

Een van de beste songs van het zwaar onderschatte Kinks-album Muswell Hillbillies, over een arbeidersvrouw in Londen die aan een saaie, geestdodende baan en dito omgeving probeert te ontsnappen door te dromen dat ze een filmster is die meespeelt in de film Oklahoma!. De ironie is natuurlijk dat Oklahoma zo ongeveer de minst opwindende staat van de VS is.

[Verse 1]

All life we work but work is a bore

If life’s for livin’, what’s livin’ for?

She lives in a house that’s near decay

Built for the industrial revolution

[Chorus]

But in her dreams she is far away

In Oklahoma, U.S.A

With Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae

[Verse 2]

While she buys her papers at the corner shop

She’s walking on the surrey with the fringe on top

[Chorus]

Cause in her dreams she is far away

In Oklahoma, U.S.A

[Bridge]

She walks to work but she’s still in a daze

She’s Rita Hayworth or Doris Day

And Errol Flynn’s gonna take her away

To Oklahoma, U. S. A

[Verse 1]

All life we work but work is a bore

If life’s for livin’, then what’s livin’ for?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Arthur Rothstein – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress's Prints and Photographs divisionunder the digital ID ppmsc.00241.This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing for more information., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2093442