Nostalgische klassieker du jour: Muswell Hillbilly

De titelsong van Muswell Hillbillies, Ray Davies’ eerbetoon aan de verdwijnende Britse (stedelijke) arbeidersklasse. “They’ll try and make me study elocution/Because they say my accent isn’t right/They can clear the slums as part of their solution/But they’re never gonna kill my cockney pride.” Eerder hadden the Kinks met The Village Green Preservation Society al een heel album gewijd aan het eveneens verdwijnende Britse platteland dat – net als het Nederlandse platteland – in de jaren ’60 vakkundig naar de kloten geholpen werd. Muswell Hillbillies verkocht destijds (1970) voor geen meter, maar wordt nu algemeen gezien als een klassieker. Zoals altijd bij Davies wordt de nostalgie gekoppeld aan een weldadige ironie: Well I said goodbye to Rosie Rooke this morning/I’m gonna miss her bloodshot alcoholic eyes.
I’m gonna miss her bloodshot alcoholic eyes
She wore her Sunday hat so she’d impress me
I’m gonna carry her memory ’til the day I die
They’ll move me up to Muswell Hill tomorrow
Photographs and souvenirs are all I’ve got
They’re gonna try and make me change my way of living
But they’ll never make me something that I’m not
Cos I’m a Muswell Hillbilly boy
But my heart lies in old West Virginia
Never seen New Orleans, Oklahoma, Tennessee
Still I dream of the Black Hills that I ain’t never seen
They’re putting us identical little boxes
No character just uniformity
They’re trying to build a computerised community
But they’ll never make a zombie out of me
They’ll try and make me study elocution
Because they say my accent isn’t right
They can clear the slums as part of their solution
But they’re never gonna kill my cockney pride
Cos I’m a Muswell Hillbilly boy
But my heart lies in Old West Virginia
Though my hills, they’re not green
I’ve seen them in my dreams
Take me back to those Black Hills
That I ain’t never seen
Well I’m a Muswell Hillbilly boy
But my heart lies in Old West Virginia
Though my hills, they’re not green
I’ve seen them in my dreams
Take me back to those Black Hills
That I ain’t never seen
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By harshilshah – FlickrTransferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by User:Kafuffle using CommonsHelper., CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17278652