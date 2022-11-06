Nostalgische klassieker du jour: Muswell Hillbilly

De titelsong van Muswell Hillbillies, Ray Davies’ eerbetoon aan de verdwijnende Britse (stedelijke) arbeidersklasse. “They’ll try and make me study elocution/Because they say my accent isn’t right/They can clear the slums as part of their solution/But they’re never gonna kill my cockney pride.” Eerder hadden the Kinks met The Village Green Preservation Society al een heel album gewijd aan het eveneens verdwijnende Britse platteland dat – net als het Nederlandse platteland – in de jaren ’60 vakkundig naar de kloten geholpen werd. Muswell Hillbillies verkocht destijds (1970) voor geen meter, maar wordt nu algemeen gezien als een klassieker. Zoals altijd bij Davies wordt de nostalgie gekoppeld aan een weldadige ironie: Well I said goodbye to Rosie Rooke this morning/I’m gonna miss her bloodshot alcoholic eyes.

Well I said goodbye to Rosie Rooke this morningI’m gonna miss her bloodshot alcoholic eyesShe wore her Sunday hat so she’d impress meI’m gonna carry her memory ’til the day I die

They’ll move me up to Muswell Hill tomorrow

Photographs and souvenirs are all I’ve got

They’re gonna try and make me change my way of living

But they’ll never make me something that I’m not

Cos I’m a Muswell Hillbilly boy

But my heart lies in old West Virginia

Never seen New Orleans, Oklahoma, Tennessee

Still I dream of the Black Hills that I ain’t never seen

They’re putting us identical little boxes

No character just uniformity

They’re trying to build a computerised community

But they’ll never make a zombie out of me

They’ll try and make me study elocution

Because they say my accent isn’t right

They can clear the slums as part of their solution

But they’re never gonna kill my cockney pride

Cos I’m a Muswell Hillbilly boy

But my heart lies in Old West Virginia

Though my hills, they’re not green

I’ve seen them in my dreams

Take me back to those Black Hills

That I ain’t never seen

Well I’m a Muswell Hillbilly boy

But my heart lies in Old West Virginia

Though my hills, they’re not green

I’ve seen them in my dreams

Take me back to those Black Hills

That I ain’t never seen