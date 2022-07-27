North Carolina: Tobacco Road

John D. Loudermilk, die het geschreven heeft, situeert Tobacco Road in Durham County, North Carolina. Het nummer is wel eerder langsgeweest, maar in het kader van de lopende serie en vanwege Bobbie Gentry vandaag deze versies.
I was born in a trunk
Mama died and my daddy got drunk
Left me here to die alone
In the middle of Tobacco Road
Growin’ up rusty shack
All I had was hangin’ on my back
Only you know how I loathe
This place called Tobacco Road
But it’s home, the only life I ever know
Only you know how I loathe Tobacco Road
Gonna leave, get a job
With the help and the grace from above
Save some money, get rich and old
Bring it back to Tobacco Road
But it’s home, the only life I ever known
Only you know how I loathe Tobacco Road
Bring that dynamite and a crane
Blow it up, start all over again
Build a town, be proud to show
Keep the name Tobacco Road
Cause it’s home, the only life I ever known
Only you know how I loathe Tobacco Road
I despise you ‘cause you’re filthy
But I love you ‘cause you’re home
Bobbie Gentry, die vandaag, 27 juli 2022, tachtig wordt. 1968
May thou stayest forever younge
Jefferson Airplane, pre-Grace-Slick, 1966
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Grunt Records – eBay itemfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29066298