North Carolina: Tobacco Road

John D. Loudermilk, die het geschreven heeft, situeert Tobacco Road in Durham County, North Carolina. Het nummer is wel eerder langsgeweest, maar in het kader van de lopende serie en vanwege Bobbie Gentry vandaag deze versies.

I was born in a trunk

Mama died and my daddy got drunk

Left me here to die alone

In the middle of Tobacco Road

Growin’ up rusty shack

All I had was hangin’ on my back

Only you know how I loathe

This place called Tobacco Road

But it’s home, the only life I ever know

Only you know how I loathe Tobacco Road

Gonna leave, get a job

With the help and the grace from above

Save some money, get rich and old

Bring it back to Tobacco Road

But it’s home, the only life I ever known

Only you know how I loathe Tobacco Road

Bring that dynamite and a crane

Blow it up, start all over again

Build a town, be proud to show

Keep the name Tobacco Road

Cause it’s home, the only life I ever known

Only you know how I loathe Tobacco Road

I despise you ‘cause you’re filthy

But I love you ‘cause you’re home



Bobbie Gentry, die vandaag, 27 juli 2022, tachtig wordt. 1968

May thou stayest forever younge



Jefferson Airplane, pre-Grace-Slick, 1966

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Grunt Records – eBay itemfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29066298