Nooit zal ik dat recept terugkrijgen

Met de tournee langs steden in de VS zijn we nog in Los Angeles. Dit is misschien wel het indrukwekkendste nummer over (een park in) die stad. Hoed u voor namaak.

Spring was never waiting for us, girl

It ran one step ahead

As we followed in the dance

Between the parted pages and we’re pressed

In love’s hot fevered iron

Like a striped pair of pants

MacArthur’s Park is melting in the dark

All the sweet green icing flowing down

Someone left the cake out in the rain

I don’t think that I can take it

‘Cause it took so long to bake it

And I’ll never have that recipe again

Oh, no!

I recall the yellow cotton dress

Foaming like a wave

On the ground around your knees

The birds like tender babies in your hands

And the old men playing checkers

By the trees

MacArthur’s Park is melting in the dark

All the sweet green icing flowing down

Someone left the cake out in the rain

I don’t think that I can take it

‘Cause it took so long to bake it

And I’ll never have that recipe again

Oh, no!

There will be another song for me

For I will sing it

There will be another dream for me

Someone will bring it

I will drink the wine while it is warm

And never let you catch me

Looking at the sun

And after all the loves of my life

After all the loves of my life

You’ll still be the one

I will take my life into my hands

And I will use it

I will win the worship in their eyes

And I will lose it

I will have the things that I desire

And my passion flow like rivers through the sky

And after all the loves of my life

Oh after all the loves in my life

I’ll be thinking of you

And wondering why

MacArthur’s Park is melting in the dark

All the sweet green icing flowing down

Someone left the cake out in the rain

I don’t think that I can take it

‘Cause it took so long to bake it

And I’ll never have that recipe again

Oh, no!

Oh, no!



Richard Harris heeft het abusievelijk over MacArthur’s Park

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Wurzeller at English Wikipedia – Self-photographed, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5711390