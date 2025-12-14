Nooit zal ik dat recept terugkrijgen

Met de tournee langs steden in de VS zijn we nog in Los Angeles. Dit is misschien wel het indrukwekkendste nummer over (een park in) die stad. Hoed u voor namaak.
Spring was never waiting for us, girl
It ran one step ahead
As we followed in the dance
Between the parted pages and we’re pressed
In love’s hot fevered iron
Like a striped pair of pants
MacArthur’s Park is melting in the dark
All the sweet green icing flowing down
Someone left the cake out in the rain
I don’t think that I can take it
‘Cause it took so long to bake it
And I’ll never have that recipe again
Oh, no!
I recall the yellow cotton dress
Foaming like a wave
On the ground around your knees
The birds like tender babies in your hands
And the old men playing checkers
By the trees
MacArthur’s Park is melting in the dark
All the sweet green icing flowing down
Someone left the cake out in the rain
I don’t think that I can take it
‘Cause it took so long to bake it
And I’ll never have that recipe again
Oh, no!
There will be another song for me
For I will sing it
There will be another dream for me
Someone will bring it
I will drink the wine while it is warm
And never let you catch me
Looking at the sun
And after all the loves of my life
After all the loves of my life
You’ll still be the one
I will take my life into my hands
And I will use it
I will win the worship in their eyes
And I will lose it
I will have the things that I desire
And my passion flow like rivers through the sky
And after all the loves of my life
Oh after all the loves in my life
I’ll be thinking of you
And wondering why
MacArthur’s Park is melting in the dark
All the sweet green icing flowing down
Someone left the cake out in the rain
I don’t think that I can take it
‘Cause it took so long to bake it
And I’ll never have that recipe again
Oh, no!
Oh, no!
Richard Harris heeft het abusievelijk over MacArthur’s Park
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Wurzeller at English Wikipedia – Self-photographed, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5711390